Rich Benoit Fights Back Against EPA Fines, Lawyers Up to Save His Cummins Swap Tesla

When Rich Benoit of Rich Rebuilds said he wanted to take a salvaged Tesla Model 3 and trade its EV drivetrain for a Cummins Diesel, we had all the confidence that he could pull it off. But as progress maintained steady over the last several months, the Environmental Protection Agency was seemingly waiting as patiently as his fans were for his videos to upload.
When they took action, its effects sent ripples across the aftermarket automotive performance community. The contents of correspondence between Rich and the EPA said in no uncertain terms that the Model D, as it's known with its new engine, was violating provisions of the Clean Air Act. Long story short, that means registration suspensions and fines that add up make a base model Lexus blush.
It's by no means the first time Rich has been a thorn in the side of powerful figures in the automotive industry. As far back as the mid-2010s, he was detailing his struggles to source OEM parts as minute as wheel nut covers through Tesla's official supply network. He then one-upped himself by gathering bits and pieces of two salvaged Model S doner cars. Through his trademark brand of DIY magic, Rich made it all work harmoniously with an LS V8 from a 2011 Camaro and called it ICE-T.
Rich was now on the radar of private automakers and government bodies regulating them, whether by accident or on purpose. With this in mind, maybe Rich shouldn't be surprised when fines in excess of $45,000 per violation threatened to be levied against him come in the form of a certified letter straight from his state branch of the EPA. Rich should consider himself lucky he's not a resident of New Jersey.
Because, as pointed out, their particular state EPA branch can be even more aggressive. Scouring the internet for out-of-regulation diesel pickup trucks for sale and taking them to the crusher if they're not put back into compliance. It would be a travesty if the Model D were destroyed using the same justifications. So instead of cowering in fear, Rich lawyered up with someone who isn't your average civil defense attorney. His name is Allen. He's a licensed attorney and the owner of SQ Motorsports, a performance shop in Louisville, Kentucky.
Through his legal practice, Allen represents clients who've been served with letters from government regulators for possession of emissions-incompliant racing vehicles that, in his words, "may get driven six weekends a month." check out the video below.
