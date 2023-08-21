Forget a New Bronco Raptor, We Want This Coyote-Swapped Gen-V Bronco

Does anyone else feel like there's something not quite right with the sixth-gen Ford Bronco? Not that there's necessarily anything wrong with it, chip shortages notwithstanding. We can't help but get the feeling there's something "missing," even with the fancy twin-turbo V6 Raptor version. Oh yeah, it hasn't got a V8 under the hood. Let us introduce you to Fat Fender Garage.

7 photos Photo: Fat Fender Garage