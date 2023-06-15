Classic Custom Lincoln for Sale, Can You Deal With This Ornery Old Car?

Lincoln has been making cars for over a hundred years. Only its modern ventures have transformed it into a crossover and SUV maker. Its portfolio includes the Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator in the US of A, and the latter is also one of the most desirable, with its boxy look and seating for up to eight.
But that wasn't always the case, as there was a time when passenger cars were a thing at Lincoln. Our younger audience certainly remembers the final-gen Continental, which left the assembly line for good three years ago, and the Coach Door Edition, made as an 80th-anniversary ode to the iconic nameplate.
The moniker was first used for the 1940 model year on the original that came to life in Detroit. It was offered in two body styles and shared its construction with the Zephyr and H-series. Over the years, Lincoln gave birth to ten generations up until 2020. The H-Series and Cosmopolitan are other iconic nameplates used on Lincoln's cars back in the day, and so was the EL-Series that came between them.
Often referred to as Lincoln only, this model lived for the 1949, 1950, and 1951 model years. Production took place at the Dearborn and Maywood facilities, and it was available in the coupe, convertible, and sedan body styles. Related to the era's Mercury Eight, it had a front-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, and a 5.5-liter V8 supplied it with the firepower, married to a three-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.
Original Lincoln EL-Series vehicles rarely hit the used car market, and when they do, they usually don't break the bank. It is not uncommon for 1951 models to sell for under $20,000, and it's not unheard of for certain copies to exceed the $60,000 mark. As for the one pictured above, it will likely fetch more than that, given its custom stance.
Cecil Proffit customized this 1951 sedan, and it used to be known as the LINCZILLA or the LONGNLO. It has a 454 V8 mated to an auto 'box, a deep black cherry paint finish, a gray velour interior, and a modified body. The roof was chopped, the windows were made smaller, and the doors have a shaved look. The rear quarter panels were extended by two and a half inches (64 mm), and the rear doors are slightly shorter, and they retain the suicide-style opening.
Riding on larger wheels with white-wall tires wrapped around them and sporting some chrome trim, this 1951 Lincoln is for sale. If you've seen it smiling from across the screen, then you should attend Mecum's Kissimmee auction in Florida on July 6-9, as that is where it will try to find itself a new home.
