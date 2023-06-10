Grumman KurbWatt: The Long Forgotten Electric Mail Truck That Almost Changed Everything

Frigid in the wintertime, blistering in the summertime. Slow as molasses, with aerodynamics that makes a HUMVEE feel better about itself. A pain to drive on dry pavement and downright nightmarish in deep snow, even with chains. At the same time, the engine under the hood is about as powerful as an overly-ripe banana. Oh, and they're known to catch fire on occasion. These are just some of the criticisms one could levy at the Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV). But would turning North America's iconic mail truck all-electric fix any of these issues?

10 photos Photo: Divemaster.ca