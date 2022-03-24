USPS Orders First 50,000 Oshkosh Ugly Ducklings, Coming to a Street Near You

They’re officially called Next Generation Delivery Vehicles, or NGDVs, and they are probably the ugliest machines ever conceived. Despite that, they are the first major addition to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) fleet in decades, and will probably mark a turning point for an organization that has held the nation together, in this form, for half a century.
A little over a year ago, the U.S. decided it was time for its postmen (and women) to get new tools of their trade. For the task at hand, Oshkosh Defense was chosen, and the NGDV became the proposed delivery vehicle. As per the announcement made at the time, the company will have to deliver between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles over a period of ten years, to replace the entire existing USPS fleet.
This week, the 50,000 units threshold was already reached, after Oshkosh announced the USPS placed the first order for the small vans, valued at no less than $2.98 billion. The service will have to wait a long time to get them all though, as production is not expected to begin before 2023, in a new facility being outfitted in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
It's unclear at the time what kind of vehicles are included in the order. When it won the contract, Oshkosh pledged to make them with both internal combustion and fully battery-electric drivetrains.
The NGDVs will be vehicles of their time, and despite the questionable (yet undoubtedly memorable) design, will be packed with modern tech, including air conditioning and heating (finally!), 360-degree cameras, braking and traction control, airbags, and a front and rear collision avoidance system.
“We’re incredibly proud to build the USPS NGDV. It is designed to be the modern, safe, dependable vehicle the carriers have been waiting for,” said in a statement John Bryant, Executive Vice President, Oshkosh Corporation, and President, Oshkosh Defense. “Facility preparations in South Carolina are well underway and hiring of team members has already begun.”
