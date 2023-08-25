eBoho Go Is the Smallest, Cheapest, and Most Tempting Tiny Home America Can Spit Out

I want you to imagine that you have some cash put aside to buy yourself a camper; maybe you do. Well, I want you to forget that "affordable" RV for the next few minutes and feast your eyes upon an all-electric tiny home that costs less than even some teardrop campers.
Folks, the mobile habitat before you is known as the eBoho Go, an all-electric unit from the minds and hands of Wisconsin-based Escape Traveler, a crew we've covered on several occasions, and once you take in the magic that is the Go, you'll understand why we keep showing off Escape's works.
Now, other Boho units exist in the Escape lineup, but it's the eBoho Go that comes in with the smallest floorplan but also the lowest price. Overall, these babies cruise in with a starting price of $35,490 (€32,700 at current exchange rates), which is literally less than some teardrop campers. Best of all, everything inside and out of this bugger is designed to operate on nothing but electricity.
There's just one catch to the story. As I explored the standard features in the eBoho, I saw nothing about solar panels or even batteries. This means that this sucker is operated on nothing but shore power, or is it? Well, by throwing a few thousand dollars more at this mobile half-shell, you can easily add solar panels, batteries, and a BMS (battery management system). That's still a bargain no matter how you look at it, and it shouldn't require too much handiwork.
Overall, the unit is crafted like most others from Escape, with a heavy use of wood, seen tattering the entire exterior and interior too. From the siding to paneling, flooring, and custom cabinetry, all of it is built from our planet's beloved renewable resource. This results in a tiny home that weighs 6,100 lbs (2,766 kg) and is hitch-drawn - no need to modify your truck with a gooseneck hitch.
Now, I want you to see yourself driving down the highway with this bugger behind you. Since your truck's bed is untouched, you toss in some e-bikes, climbing gear, and tools you might need on your trip. Why not bring along some extra water? Be sure to have all the transport papers in place, and be sure to check local laws regarding tiny homes in transit.
After driving for a few hours, you make it to that spot on your map, stabilize your eBoho, and unhitch your truck. Now you can drive up to that nearby mountain ridge and ride around on e-bikes, all the while your home is recharging its batteries to sustain your living needs.
Upon your return, you'll access all the little knick-knacks that make the eBoho so darned attractive. For starters, this is a rather downsized unit, in the process, squeezing in a bedroom, living space, kitchen, and bathroom into the same 16x8.5 ft (4.9x2.6 m) space.
Since you probably came back dirty and filled with muck and grime from your e-biking trip or just stepping around in some mud, as you enter the eBoho, to your right sits the bathroom, easily accessible without you dragging too much dirt into your house. Go ahead; wash up, throw some clothes into the washer/dryer combo you opted for - if you find space where to put it - and get ready for dinner.
While all the windows around may frighten you into keeping the towel on at first, remember; you're in the middle of nowhere, and the only prying eyes around are the local wildlife. Go ahead; feel free. Heck, if living in a tiny home in the middle of nowhere isn't the very definition of freedom, I don't know what is.
Realizing this, you turn on your favorite tunes and drop the towel. It's all air drying from here, and dinner is undertaken in the same fashion. I recommend wearing an apron in case of some oil splatter. All of a sudden, a park ranger pops into view, and your "moonlight" scares the poor fellow. Just kidding; this is just my twisted imagination at work.
With dinner ready, your significant other floating around the stove as if to insinuate that they're hungry, you grab a set of plates, load them up, and enjoy. Where you eat said meal is your choice. Maybe on the countertop, sitting in bed, or outside, hanging around on a pair of fishing chairs and a pop-up table. Why not start a small fire to have its glow thrown onto your ceiling through the large windows around the bedroom? Light's out, but first, some stargazing.
Honestly, what more could you want; the eBoho Go is small, has everything you'd ever need to enjoy on-road living, and, best of all, won't empty your bank account. Sure, some upgrades are going to cost a bit extra, but you'll still be looking at a unit that's well under the market price for such mobile habitat, and that's worth considering.
With your hair still soaked and a towel wrapped around your waste, you step into the kitchen area, only to be met by your significant other, getting ready to take your place in the bathroom. A kiss on the cheek tells you that you're on dinner duty.
