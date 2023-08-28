911 Turbo S Drags 1,111-HP 'Supercar Killer' Air Performance and Color Us Impressed

Mat Watson and the carwow team are back again with something tuned to the flavor of ICE versus EV - a Lucid Air Performance and a Porsche 911 Turbo S! And, believe it or not, sometimes it's close, other times it's not!
This summer has been incredibly lucrative for Mat and his Youtuber friends – such as Yanni. And carwow is definitely one of the best places to search for crazy encounters of the drag and roll racing variety. Of the unprepped flavor, of course, as they only have access to aircraft tarmac – not fully fledged quarter-mile dragstrip facilities.
Anyway, the situation has gone bonkers in a concise amount of time – since Mat raced the late Ken Block's Audi Hoonitron against the Audi R8 GT and Audi RS e-tron GT around then. Probably smitten by the success of these ICE versus EV races, he continued along the line with an R35 Nissan GT-R and Lambo Gallardo Spyder, duking it out with an MG4 XPower for surprises to abound.
But then, that was not nearly enough. So, a Rimac Nevera versus MotoGP bike and turbo Hayabusa followed after some generational skirmishes between Porsche 911s and BMW M2s. Seriously, if you haven't seen any of these, better refrain from it for a moment because this encounter between a 650-horsepower Porsche 911 Turbo S and the 1,111-horsepower Lucid Air Dream Performance might seem like a walk in the park.
However, it's anything but, as the stats confirm – these two models even compete with each other regarding their stratospheric (British) MSRPs. Alas, more importantly, is that the 650-pony (British ones) Porsche 911 Turbo S has the advantage of lower weight against the much more powerful Lucid Air – which is a four-door sedan competing with the Tesla Model S (Plaid, in this case). Oh, well, these battles rarely pan out as everyone expects them – and here's an eloquent example.
For starters, you would expect the Lucid Air's massive, immediate torque would help it off the line faster than Porsche's nimble sports car. But the 911 has been a staple of the sector for decades, and there are no secrets for the Porsche engineers. As such, the Turbo S masters the launch control feature like a charm and pulls out in front of the Lucid during the quarter-mile skirmishes – though the Air makes up for that later on with incredible comebacks.
Still, the quarter-mile drag race decider sees the magnificent and fierce-sounding Porsche edging out the Lucid by a whisker – even if both mastered the skirmish with the same ET: 10.3 seconds. On to the roll races, then, shall we? Well, that's where the Lucid Air absolutely thrashes the legendary sports coupe – with car or bus lengths between them. Last but not least, they also do an emergency brake test – which one do you think aced that one?
Anyway, the situation has gone bonkers in a concise amount of time – since Mat raced the late Ken Block's Audi Hoonitron against the Audi R8 GT and Audi RS e-tron GT around then. Probably smitten by the success of these ICE versus EV races, he continued along the line with an R35 Nissan GT-R and Lambo Gallardo Spyder, duking it out with an MG4 XPower for surprises to abound.
But then, that was not nearly enough. So, a Rimac Nevera versus MotoGP bike and turbo Hayabusa followed after some generational skirmishes between Porsche 911s and BMW M2s. Seriously, if you haven't seen any of these, better refrain from it for a moment because this encounter between a 650-horsepower Porsche 911 Turbo S and the 1,111-horsepower Lucid Air Dream Performance might seem like a walk in the park.
However, it's anything but, as the stats confirm – these two models even compete with each other regarding their stratospheric (British) MSRPs. Alas, more importantly, is that the 650-pony (British ones) Porsche 911 Turbo S has the advantage of lower weight against the much more powerful Lucid Air – which is a four-door sedan competing with the Tesla Model S (Plaid, in this case). Oh, well, these battles rarely pan out as everyone expects them – and here's an eloquent example.
For starters, you would expect the Lucid Air's massive, immediate torque would help it off the line faster than Porsche's nimble sports car. But the 911 has been a staple of the sector for decades, and there are no secrets for the Porsche engineers. As such, the Turbo S masters the launch control feature like a charm and pulls out in front of the Lucid during the quarter-mile skirmishes – though the Air makes up for that later on with incredible comebacks.
Still, the quarter-mile drag race decider sees the magnificent and fierce-sounding Porsche edging out the Lucid by a whisker – even if both mastered the skirmish with the same ET: 10.3 seconds. On to the roll races, then, shall we? Well, that's where the Lucid Air absolutely thrashes the legendary sports coupe – with car or bus lengths between them. Last but not least, they also do an emergency brake test – which one do you think aced that one?