No Holy Water Required: Tesla S Plaid Electroshocks Dodge SRT Demon at the Drag Strip

How many bone-stock Dodge Demons can run a 9.6-flat standing quarter-miles as-is, where-is? More to the point, how many did you see doing it? I’m talking about the 2018 Antichrist with seatbelts, not the last of the Last Calls, the hell-bent, heaven-sent 170. One devilish yellow SRT Challenger claimed that number (together with several other high-end performances) before it lined up with a Tesla S Plaid.

13 photos Photo: YouTube/Tesla Plaid Channel