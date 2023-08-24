992 Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Taycan and Panamera, Easily Asserts Dominance

What is better than a Porsche? How about three of them, lined up on a runway? As you might have guessed by now, all three of said vehicles couldn't be more different from one another. How different?
Let's begin with the heaviest car of the bunch. Despite being called Turbo S, this variant of the Taycan is – like every other Taycan in production today – completely electric. Tipping the scales at 2,295 kilograms (5,060 pounds), the only zero-emission vehicle of the bunch also features a two-speed transmission out back for better acceleration off the line and better efficiency at higher speeds.
Next up in terms of curb weight, the Panamera Turbo S is a front-engined liftback sedan rated at 2,080 kilograms (4,586 pounds). As for the lightest car here, the 911 Turbo S features a six-pot boxer out back. While it may be more powerful than the Panamera Turbo S, the Neunelfer isn't as torquey.
The numbers are 650 ps and 800 Nm (641 horsepower and 590 pound-feet) for the 911 Turbo S, which is the pokiest member of the 992 series. The V8-engined Panamera Turbo S offers 630 ps (621 horsepower) earlier in the RPM range and 820 Nm (605 pound-feet) between 2,300 and 4,500 revolutions per minute as opposed to 2,500 to 4,000 for the stupidly quick coupe from Zuffenhausen.
Weighing in at 1,640 kilograms (3,616 pounds), the 911 Turbo S uses an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Rather than a torque-converter automatic, the Panamera Turbo S also features a quick-shifting PDK with eight forward ratios.
Even though it's quite a bit heavier than the combustion-engined liftback, the Taycan Turbo S four-door sedan is quite a bit more potent. Being a performance-oriented electric vehicle, it also sports a so-called overboost mode, which takes the Taycan Turbo S from 625 ps (616 horsepower) to 761 ps (751 horsepower) for up to 20 seconds at a time.
Pictured at Aamby Valley Airport's sole runway, the cars were raced twice by the good folks at Autocar India. On both occasions, the 911 Turbo S got off the line better than its stablemates, and kept pulling harder than the Taycan Turbo S to the finish line.
Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) took 2.43 seconds, nearly six tenths better than the 3.02 seconds of the Taycan Turbo S. The Panamera Turbo S didn't disappoint either, clocking 3.35 seconds. As for quarter-mile trap speeds, make that 219.24 kilometers per hour (136.22 miles per hour) in 10.22 seconds, 205.53 kph (127.71 mph) in 10.98 clicks, and 199.37 (123.88) in 11.44, respectively.
It would be wrong to call the Taycan Turbo S and Panamera Turbo S losers, though. The figures presented above are super impressive for five-seat cars, but then again, did you expect anything less from Porsches gifted with the Turbo S moniker?
Next up in terms of curb weight, the Panamera Turbo S is a front-engined liftback sedan rated at 2,080 kilograms (4,586 pounds). As for the lightest car here, the 911 Turbo S features a six-pot boxer out back. While it may be more powerful than the Panamera Turbo S, the Neunelfer isn't as torquey.
The numbers are 650 ps and 800 Nm (641 horsepower and 590 pound-feet) for the 911 Turbo S, which is the pokiest member of the 992 series. The V8-engined Panamera Turbo S offers 630 ps (621 horsepower) earlier in the RPM range and 820 Nm (605 pound-feet) between 2,300 and 4,500 revolutions per minute as opposed to 2,500 to 4,000 for the stupidly quick coupe from Zuffenhausen.
Weighing in at 1,640 kilograms (3,616 pounds), the 911 Turbo S uses an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Rather than a torque-converter automatic, the Panamera Turbo S also features a quick-shifting PDK with eight forward ratios.
Even though it's quite a bit heavier than the combustion-engined liftback, the Taycan Turbo S four-door sedan is quite a bit more potent. Being a performance-oriented electric vehicle, it also sports a so-called overboost mode, which takes the Taycan Turbo S from 625 ps (616 horsepower) to 761 ps (751 horsepower) for up to 20 seconds at a time.
Pictured at Aamby Valley Airport's sole runway, the cars were raced twice by the good folks at Autocar India. On both occasions, the 911 Turbo S got off the line better than its stablemates, and kept pulling harder than the Taycan Turbo S to the finish line.
Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) took 2.43 seconds, nearly six tenths better than the 3.02 seconds of the Taycan Turbo S. The Panamera Turbo S didn't disappoint either, clocking 3.35 seconds. As for quarter-mile trap speeds, make that 219.24 kilometers per hour (136.22 miles per hour) in 10.22 seconds, 205.53 kph (127.71 mph) in 10.98 clicks, and 199.37 (123.88) in 11.44, respectively.
It would be wrong to call the Taycan Turbo S and Panamera Turbo S losers, though. The figures presented above are super impressive for five-seat cars, but then again, did you expect anything less from Porsches gifted with the Turbo S moniker?