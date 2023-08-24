Life-Size Lightning McQueen Gets Ready to Meet Two Sally Carreras at Laguna Seca

It's been a while since a new movie in the Cars series came out, and there are no known plans to make one in the near future. Even so, it's doubtful any of you reading this now, no matter the age, forgot what they were all about. And this one is for you.
Disney and Pixar kicked off the Cars craze back in 2006, with the release of the first movie, and kept people on their toes with two more, in 2011 and 2017. All three flicks brought to life characters that are loved by adults and kids alike.
So it's no wonder that alongside the many toys and games made after Mater, Doc Hudson, or Guido, people started making life-size interpretations of them, more specifically of the movie's two main characters, Sally Carrera and Lightning McQueen.
The first time the best-known (and official) life-size versions of the two characters came into the spotlight was in the launch year of the first movie, 2006. Two cars replicating the animated ones were shown at the Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte.
Since that time the two examples have taken to various other events, but mostly stayed in museums, and that means they didn't come back together as often as some people might have liked. Especially given the on-screen relationship of the two.
The Lightning McQueen, which is not based on a particular vehicle, is currently on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Sally on the other hand, given how it's a Porsche 911 Carrera both in the movie and in real life, resides an ocean away, at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart.
At the end of September Porsche will invade the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Rennsport Reunion 7, an event considered to be the largest get-together of classic Porsches. It is there where the German carmaker will be bringing its museum-stored Sally Carrera, to once again meet with Petersen's Lightning.
It'll be an incredible event for Cars fans, naturally, but the get-together will be made even more exciting by the presence there of yet another Sally Carrera. Yes, lucky McQueen will get to meet two of them, as the Sally Special will be there too…
Exactly one year ago Porsche presented to the world this so-called Sally Special. Unlike the museum Sally, which is based on a 996-generation 911, the Special started out as a 911 Carrera GTS, and was made for one purpose and one purpose only: sell for charity.
And sell it did, at the hands of auction house RM Sotheby's. It actually did more than actually sell, as it became a record breaker when it comes to new Porsche being auctioned: it snatched an incredible $3.6 million. The entire pile of money went to charity.
So, if you're wondering how Lightning McQueen and the two Sally's will look like together on the same track, wait until the end of September and travel to Laguna Seca. Or just wait for a deluge of images to flood the Internet at around the same time.
