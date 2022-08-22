Porsche 911 Sally Carrera Special Fetches Record $3.6 Million at Charity Auction

The one-off 911 GTS Sally Carrera Special that Porsche built in collaboration with Pixar set a new record for the most expensive new Porsche ever sold at auction.
The Sally Special, which has been designed to bring Sally Carrera from Cars to life, features various special touches inspired by the character from the Pixar movie.
RM Sotheby’s auction held during Monterey Car Week on Saturday night was the place where the custom Porsche car went under the hammer. It was a packed house at the event, which is not surprising at all considering the collectible nature of the one-off with its matching paint and great attention to detail.
The Porsche 911 Sally Carrera sold for a whopping $3.6 million, with all the proceeds going to charity to benefit Girls Inc., a girls' empowerment advocacy, and USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency that helps Ukrainian refugees.
Sally’s voice actress Bonnie Hunt, Pixar creative director Jay Ward, Cars production designer Bob Pauley, and Kjell Gruner, president and CEO of Porsche North America, were all present on stage during the event.
The winning offer was made via telephone by an unknown bidder, who will also get a matching, custom-made Porsche Design watch, a new set of wheels, a “Sally Special” car cover, and a book documenting the creation of the car.
“I’d like to express my gratitude and profound congratulations to the winning bidder. This generous act has made a difference for two important charities and to the lives of those they’ll help. In return, I hope the bidder is very happy to have secured a special and unique piece of our and Pixar’s history,” said Kjell Gruner, PCNA’s President and CEO.
The Cars-inspired Porsche is built on a 911 Carrera GTS, which normally costs around $144,050. Some of the design elements that take cues from the Pixar movie include the unique blue body paint, the 996-style wheels, a pinstripe under the spoiler, just like the character had in the movie, and Pixar badges on the pillars.
