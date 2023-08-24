8-Second Turbo LS Nissan 240SX Drags Spirit, Supercharged 'Stang, Turbo Trans Am, Wins All

The spirit of quarter-mile drag racing lies deeply connected with the values of freedom and innovation. Just look at all the gloriously tuned and modified rides that exist across the nation's dragstrips if you don't believe us.
Even better, let us present you with an eloquent example. After the most recent hiatus, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube was back with feisty action at the Bradenton Motorsports Park and Orland Speed World Dragway to show us some high-performance BMW M5 executive business sedans duking it out like there was no tomorrow with some eager Audis, as well as a mighty Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk.
Now, the host has moved to Cincinnati's Premier Championship NHRA drag racing facility. Located next to the scenic banks of the Great Miami River in Cleves, Ohio, Edgewater Sports Park was recently the host of another Streetcar Takeover stage, and the focus on this occasion was on the 'Mild Street Class.' For those who don't know, something titled mild could sound boring – but rest assured, these are eight- and nine-second monsters that we are talking about, actually.
Unfortunately, the dark setting and low resolution of the camera in the contest, combined with the out-of-focus POV, made the exact ETs quite hard to decipher – so excuse us if we get some tenths of a second off. Anyway, he filmed this feature because the host wanted to make us attentive to Jeremy of Team Hybrid Racing and his turbocharged, LS-swapped Nissan 240SX sports compact car.
Produced in Japan and sold in North America during the 1990s, the 240SX is more closely related to the Japanese Silvia or European-market 200SX rather than sharing a connection with the ultra-famous 240Z sports car. However, it is also deeply beloved because it's cheap to run and modify into an eight-second monster. And a good case in point is made by Jeremy and his Team Hybrid Racing during this trio of skirmishes seen in the video embedded below.
First, the heavily modified 240 took on an AMC Spirit – a subcompact car produced by American Motors Corporation as the replacement for the (in)famous AMC Gremlin. On this occasion, the orange Spirit is obviously far and away from its origins, as the two racers duked it out to the finish line with what seems like extremely close ETs – I think we can read an 8.84s for the Nissan and an 8.93s for the AMC.
Moving on, the second skirmish was against a heavyweight of the custom drag racing world, VMP Performance's 'Tinman' supercharged Ford Mustang. Thanks to a great start from the purple Nissan, the S-197 II Mustang also fell prey, and I think the ETs were even better now (did I read 8.78s versus 8.83s, or was it just my imagination?!), allowing the modded 240SX to advance into the finals.
There, it met a blue and turbocharged Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that looked like it meant quarter-mile dragstrip business and nothing else. In the end, that muscular pose also proved futile, as the little Nissan was undeterred in its quest for greatness, given the eight- versus nine-second result! Not bad, right, for something that was built during the 1990s and probably cost a penny when it was acquired in preparation for the extensive modifications!
