New Mercedes-AMG C 43 Drag Races BMW M340i and Audi S5, Comes in Second Place

The C 43 should have been a viable alternative to the M340i and S5, but alas, the AMG-ified sedan is best described as polarizing. On the one hand, you get a hand-assembled engine with a Formula 1-derived electric turbocharger. On the other, are you willing to pay more for a four-cylinder Mercedes than for the six-cylinder Bimmer and Audi?

11 photos Photo: Throttle House / edited