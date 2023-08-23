Now It's Official! The Mercedes-AMG C 63 and E 63 Are Not Getting the V8 Back

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 and E 63 are getting the V8 engines back. It is the information that snowballed last earlier this month. Now Mercedes claims that it is "pure nonsense."
Mercedes is denying the rumors according to which the upcoming C 63 and E 63 are getting V8 engines. The first to get it was reportedly the C 63, which would debut in 2026.
The info would make no sense considering that the premium carmaker, just like any other, started to walk down the downsizing lane back in 2014, when the Mercedes-AMG GT supercar came with the 4.0-liter V8 instead of the SLS's massive 6.3-liter V12.
And taking one step down that road is what they are doing right now, by placing the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, carried out from the A 45, integrated into a plug-in hybrid system, under the hood of the C 63 S E Performance version of the C-Class, where the E stands for 'electrified.' The total system output is 671 horsepower (680 PS), which is way above what Mercedes could get out of the V8, which also brought extra weight tot the AMG C 63.
In Germany, the C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ kicks off at 114,888 euros, which translates to $124,314.
Meanwhile, the E 63 S E Performance version should receive an electrified inline-six instead of the 4.0-liter V8 of the current E 63. But the decision might steer die-hard V8 fans toward BMW, which rolls out the all-new M5 with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and plug-in tech.
Mercedes-AMG is doing it to meet the ever more stringent emissions regulations valid in the European Union as well as in the United States. A U-turn that would take them back to bigger engines would make no sense whatsoever.
Mercedes is ruling out the idea of putting the V8 back under the hood of the C 63 and E 63. In an interview during Monterey Car Week, Mercedes-AMG's CEO Michael Schiebe said there was no way the performance sedans would be getting the V8 back. "I can definitely deny it," he told The Drive.
Furthermore, Mercedes-AMG sources familiar with the company's strategy told German publication Auto Motor und Sport that the rumor was “pure nonsense.” Car and Driver wrote that the C 63 and the E 63 both would get plug-in hybrid drivetrains with a 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor. That is what the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the first AMG plug-in hybrid, is using. The GT 63 S E Performance was AMG's most potent production car until the One hypercar was introduced.
But the V8 enthusiasts will still have options in the Mercedes-AMG lineup. The GT, the SL, which is now an all AMG affair, and the S 63 will keep the V8 for as long as possible, Michael Schiebe confirms. ?
