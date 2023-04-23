Manhart Says No to the New Mercedes-AMG C 63, Tunes the Hell Out of the Old One

There is a new C 63 in Mercedes-AMG's stable, and as every petrolhead on the planet knows, it makes do without a V8. In fact, it packs a small 2.0-liter unit with electric assistance, which means that it’s far less sonorous than the old one. And speaking of its predecessor, it recently fell in Manhart's hands, which gave it an extensive makeover, comprising a power boost, among others.
Without any outside intervention, the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 kicks out as much as 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. This one, however, enjoys 614 hp (623 ps/458 kW) and 649 lb-ft (880 Nm). The extra oomph was achieved by upgrading the turbos and intercooler and giving it new software and downpipes. The fast-shifting dual-clutch automatic transmission was also remapped.
Manhart has refrained from announcing how quick their tuned previous-gen Mercedes-AMG C 63 S, which was christened the CR 600, is. However, it can probably deal with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in a little over 3.5 seconds, considering that a stock copy of the premium compact sports sedan can do it in four seconds dead. As for the new-gen, which is known as the C 63 S E Performance, it needs 3.4 seconds and tops out at 174 mph (280 kph). The total output and torque are rated at 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm).
You know how most of Manhart's projects are decorated with a few gold stripes on the outside? Well, that's not the case when it comes to the pictured C 63 S because it is all black. The Manhart-branded brake calipers sport a yellow touch, and they provide some contrast to the rest of the exterior. The calipers are visible from behind the new Manhart-branded wheels, which measure 9x20 inches at the front and 10.5x20 inches at the rear, wrapped in 255/30 and 275/30 Michelin tires, respectively. The whole car rides a bit closer to the ground thanks to the H&R height-adjustable suspension, and it features a Panamericana-like grille at the front and new logos on the trunk lid.
Overall, this is one simple yet effective way to tune the BMW M3 fighter from the Affalterbach brand without making it look brash. But not only is it not bold, but it also looks better than the stock one for the most part. If it wasn't for the new grille, which does not really do justice to this great driver's car, it would have been a far more appealing proposal, this writer thinks. Oh, and if you must ask, this is where they drew the line, as the interior has remained stock, though it can be upgraded on request.
