Mercedes Driver Pulls a Mustang on the Nurburgring Mere Seconds After Entering the Track

The infamous Nurburgring has claimed the integrity of countless rides and the ego of many drivers. Most of them were eager to prove their racing skills during the open-track days and quickly found out that their reactions are far from what they expected. 8 photos



This is exactly the case of this peculiar crash captured on camera by YouTuber Misha Charoudin . Himself a man obsessed with what is pretty much the Mecca of driving courses, he was about to hit the track, with the camera rolling inside the car.Two vehicles ahead, the driver of a Mercedes C-Class , presumably in the hotC 63 flavor, followed the cones onto the track. Just as they turned right, they decided that this would be a good time to hit the throttle hard. As a result, the car’s lively back end kicked in, sending it into the side barrier head on and reminding us of those Ford Mustangs that showed off at car meets, before biting the curb.This has to be some sort of a record for the quickest crash ever recorded on the Nurburgring. The video is only 8 seconds long and lacks audio, but Charoudin’s raised hand pretty much says it all. By the looks of it, the alleged Mercedes-AMG C 63 is going to need a visit to the shop, because the damages definitely won’t buff out. We’d also recommend a mechanical inspection and a smaller dose of the brave pill before any possible future track ventures.After watching the GTB (gate-to-barrier) clip shared at the bottom of the page, we’d suggest scrolling through the comments section too for some hilarious remarks that cover pretty much every possible angle of this weird low-speed accident , and then some. Guess it’s better that they met the barrier sooner rather than later, because it could have turned into a catastrophe.