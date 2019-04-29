Mercedes SLK Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash, Flies Off The Track

The Nurburgring has been made safer for 2019, with five sections of the track receiving fresh tarmac, while other measures included installing extra security fences for various sections of the track. Nevertheless, the Green Hell remains true to its name, claiming cars on a daily basis.

And a recent example of how the Nordschleife can eat a machine alive comes from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. This showcases the ordeal of a Mercedes-Benz SLK, which met the guardrail at moderate speed, albeit with the impact being pretty serious.The stunt saw the roadster flying off the track in the middle of the Small Carousel bend - while this corner is no stranger to accidents, most of these take place as cars exit the corner, since the surface play requires strict driving.Alas, the video doesn't show us how the SLK got into trouble. However, judging by the trajectory of the car and by the fact that the brake lights never seen to come on, it would've been possible for the machine to experience a brake failure. It's curious to see that no brake lights appear even after the car hit the guardrail, bounces off and is forced to retire on the grass. In fact, waiting in such a dangerous spot is not recomended, with the ideal post-crash scenario, if there can be one, involving driving the damaged vehicle to a safe zone.After all, we're talking about a first-generation SLK , so the age of the car means maintenance is key. Of course, we can't be certain about the reason that sent the Mercedes-benz into the metallic protection element on the side of the circuit.Fortunately, no other car was involved in the accident. And, since the accident took place last Friday (it was Car Freitag , which is probably the busiest tourist session of the year), this shouldn't be taken lightly.