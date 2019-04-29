autoevolution

Mercedes SLK Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash, Flies Off The Track

29 Apr 2019, 10:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Nurburgring has been made safer for 2019, with five sections of the track receiving fresh tarmac, while other measures included installing extra security fences for various sections of the track. Nevertheless, the Green Hell remains true to its name, claiming cars on a daily basis.
6 photos
Mercedes SLK Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashMercedes SLK Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashMercedes SLK Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashMercedes SLK Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashMercedes SLK Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash
And a recent example of how the Nordschleife can eat a machine alive comes from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. This showcases the ordeal of a Mercedes-Benz SLK, which met the guardrail at moderate speed, albeit with the impact being pretty serious.

The stunt saw the roadster flying off the track in the middle of the Small Carousel bend - while this corner is no stranger to accidents, most of these take place as cars exit the corner, since the surface play requires strict driving.

Alas, the video doesn't show us how the SLK got into trouble. However, judging by the trajectory of the car and by the fact that the brake lights never seen to come on, it would've been possible for the machine to experience a brake failure. It's curious to see that no brake lights appear even after the car hit the guardrail, bounces off and is forced to retire on the grass. In fact, waiting in such a dangerous spot is not recomended, with the ideal post-crash scenario, if there can be one, involving driving the damaged vehicle to a safe zone.

After all, we're talking about a first-generation SLK, so the age of the car means maintenance is key. Of course, we can't be certain about the reason that sent the Mercedes-benz into the metallic protection element on the side of the circuit.

Fortunately, no other car was involved in the accident. And, since the accident took place last Friday (it was Car Freitag, which is probably the busiest tourist session of the year), this shouldn't be taken lightly.

Mercedes-Benz SLK Nurburgring crash Nurburgring Mercedes-Benz
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 