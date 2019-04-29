Porsche Cayenne Diesel Passing GT3s, Huracan Performante on Nurburgring Is Wild

Ah... the idea of a lapping the Nurburgring in a Porsche that was built this decade sounds like an aficioando's dream. Of course, every has their own priorities, even though most lists certainly have a 911 at the top. But what about a Cayenne Diesel?

Now, as you'll get to notice in the first piece of footage below, the Zuffenhausen high-rider's power-to-weight ratio didn't stand in the way of the Porsche passing track-savy toys such as the 991 Porsche 911 GT3, the 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and even a Lamborghini Huracan Performante. You know, the Raging Bull that used to hold the Green Hell production car lap record, thanks to a cronograph numbers of 6:52.



Sure, the drivers of the said coupes had other things to do rather than push the uber-expensive machines to the absolute limit on the infamous German track, but this is precisely why the aficioando behind the wheel of the Cayenne Diesel decided to prey on them.



Oh, and don't worry about the tires screaming, they're find - such aural behavior is only normal when you're pushing an SUV hard on all-weather rubber.



To be fair, lapping the Nordschleife in a



Unsurprisingly, the wielder of the German SUV knows a thing or two about going all out on the Ring. For instance,



