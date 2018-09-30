autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases Biker in Nurburgring Traffic, Stays Close

30 Sep 2018, 17:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Nurburgring chases are always fun to watch, but when these involve the car vs. bike scenario, things can get pretty complicated. Well, here's a pair that managed to get over such issues, with this involving a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
4 photos
991.2 GT3 RS vs biker on Nurburgring991.2 GT3 RS vs biker on Nurburgring991.2 GT3 RS vs biker on Nurburgring
Keep in mind that we're talking about the 2019 incarnation of the machine, with the owner having dropped plenty of Nordschleife laps. And during the lap found in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the aficionado happened to come across an uber-quick motorcyclist.

And traffic was obviously involved, with this having only spiced up the Bridge to Gantry (this is the tourist layout of the Ring, which skipes the main straight) adventure we have here.

The driver took the time to share some thoughts on how the machine feels on the Green Hell.

"The RS felt very good and I'm getting in the zone with it. What felt nice is how I can go full on the gas now at Ex-Mühle/Breitscheid and you feel the back hunkering down hard and pushing you up. This was way less with the GT4. Also now I felt the aero of the car really working at some places. You can lean into it," we are being told.

More importantly, the driver also addressed the potential comments regarding the dangers involved by hooning the car in the proximity of the rider.

"During this lap I run into a very fast and good driving biker. Before you post all the comments about how dangerous I drive behind him, my foot is standby on the brake and you know when you are driving behind an experienced biker or not. Also nice that he let me pass at the right moment. We also gave a big thumbs up to each other for the fun lap," the aficionado said.

2019 porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche
May the Space Force Be With You Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE MacanPORSCHE Macan Large SUVPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactAll PORSCHE models  
 
 