2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases Biker in Nurburgring Traffic, Stays Close

Nurburgring chases are always fun to watch, but when these involve the car vs. bike scenario, things can get pretty complicated. Well, here's a pair that managed to get over such issues, with this involving a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

4 photos



And traffic was obviously involved, with this having only spiced up the Bridge to Gantry (this is the tourist layout of the



The driver took the time to share some thoughts on how the machine feels on the Green Hell.



"The RS felt very good and I'm getting in the zone with it. What felt nice is how I can go full on the gas now at Ex-Mühle/Breitscheid and you feel the back hunkering down hard and pushing you up. This was way less with the



More importantly, the driver also addressed the potential comments regarding the dangers involved by hooning the car in the proximity of the rider.



"During this lap I run into a very fast and good driving biker. Before you post all the comments about how dangerous I drive behind him, my foot is standby on the brake and you know when you are driving behind an experienced biker or not. Also nice that he let me pass at the right moment. We also gave a big thumbs up to each other for the fun lap," the aficionado said.



