Nissan 370Z Has Rookie Nurburgring Crash, Front and Back Ruined

If you're not prepared for the Nurburgring experience and yet you throw your car down the slide, the Green Hell can be described as a collection of traps waiting to tear your vehicle apart. Unfortunately, the driver of a Nissan 370Z found this out the hard way.
You see, the key to completing a Nordschleife lap with your car in one piece is to match your pace to your car control skill and Ring knowledge.
And it looks like the aficioando behind the wheel of this Z didn't know what he was doing while heading into Schwedenkreuz, one of the trickiest corners of the Ring.
You see, the said bend follows a generous straight, which means machines carry serious speed while approaching it. And since this accident happened a few years ago, the driver also had to cope with noticeable bump before the corner entry.
Note that the said bump was removed together with mid-bend asphalr irregularities, as part of the resurfacing plan that saw the track being made safer for the 2019 season.
Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Nissan 370Z entering the frame sideways. This probably means the driver panicked upon noticing the suprising corner and either lifted off the gas abruptly or slammed on the brakes while steering into the bend.
Of course, this caused the rear end to come loose. And due to the generous speed of the car, it didn't take long before this landed in the guardrail on the exterior of the corner.
Sadly, the sportscar bounced back while spinning and hit the barrier once again, so both its nose and tail were damaged in the accident.
Now, this crash is part of a Nurburgring accident compilation found below, with the ka-bangs seen here having been recorded during the past few years (you can skip to the 6:33 point for the 370Z crash, while we've already discussed many of the other accidents in the video).
