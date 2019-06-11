autoevolution
 

Opel Astra OPC Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Near Crash, Driver Can't Handle It

11 Jun 2019, 11:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Anybody who knows a thing or two about hot hatches is well aware of the Opel Astra OPC's understeer shenanigans. So you'd expect somebody sitting behind the wheel of such a compact toy to properly manhandle the thing, especially when using it to blitz the Nurburgring.
6 photos
Opel Astra OPC Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Near CrashOpel Astra OPC Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Near CrashOpel Astra OPC Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Near CrashOpel Astra OPC Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Near CrashOpel Astra OPC Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Near Crash
Of course, the said expectations would only be reasonable and yet the driver of the Opel Astra OPC (Brits know this as the Vauxhall Astra VXR) that brought us here doesn't seem to fit the bill.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the said steering wheel wielder pushing the hot hatch into a near crash situation.

The driver simply carries too much speed into a bend, with the understeer sending the car on an uber-wide trajectory.

Thus, the Astra OPC exits the track - while the grass trip didn't seem to bring the machine that close to the guardrail, the grip change could've easily seen the rear end stepping out, so the risk of an accident was high. As such, we mustn't treat this adventure lightly.

Perhaps it was the electronic nannies that prevented the posterior of the car from stepping out during the said driving surface switch.

Nevertheless, you should know the driver didn't seem to change his ways as he headed into Brunnchen 2, the next corner. And I have to admit I'm curious about what went through the mind of the one riding shotgun in the Opel.

Fortunately, we can see the spicy compact passing through the said section on multiple laps, so perhaps the driver did eventually learn his lesson while keeping the car in one piece.

P.S.: The adventure mentioned above awaits you at the 0:54 point of the video below, with the clip being a compilation captured on camera back on Monday, June 10.

Nurburgring near crash opel asta opc Opel
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
OPEL models:
OPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactOPEL Zafira LifeOPEL Zafira Life Large MPVOPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVOPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumAll OPEL models  
 
 