Opel Astra OPC Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Near Crash, Driver Can't Handle It

Anybody who knows a thing or two about hot hatches is well aware of the Opel Astra OPC's understeer shenanigans. So you'd expect somebody sitting behind the wheel of such a compact toy to properly manhandle the thing, especially when using it to blitz the Nurburgring.
Of course, the said expectations would only be reasonable and yet the driver of the Opel Astra OPC (Brits know this as the Vauxhall Astra VXR) that brought us here doesn't seem to fit the bill.
Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the said steering wheel wielder pushing the hot hatch into a near crash situation.
The driver simply carries too much speed into a bend, with the understeer sending the car on an uber-wide trajectory.
Thus, the Astra OPC exits the track - while the grass trip didn't seem to bring the machine that close to the guardrail, the grip change could've easily seen the rear end stepping out, so the risk of an accident was high. As such, we mustn't treat this adventure lightly.
Perhaps it was the electronic nannies that prevented the posterior of the car from stepping out during the said driving surface switch.
Nevertheless, you should know the driver didn't seem to change his ways as he headed into Brunnchen 2, the next corner. And I have to admit I'm curious about what went through the mind of the one riding shotgun in the Opel.
Fortunately, we can see the spicy compact passing through the said section on multiple laps, so perhaps the driver did eventually learn his lesson while keeping the car in one piece.
P.S.: The adventure mentioned above awaits you at the 0:54 point of the video below, with the clip being a compilation captured on camera back on Monday, June 10.
