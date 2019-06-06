Watch Drone Footage of Volkswagen ID.R Race for the Record at Nurburgring

autoevolution
 

It’s probably going to be some time before another car breaks the Nurburgring record for electric vehicles. The bar set by Volkswagen’s ID.R is very high, and the 6:05.336 minutes achieved earlier this week not easy to overcome.
A few days after Romain Dumas and his wonder race car performed the miracle, the clip showing the full run of the ID.R on the circuit is already up on Youtube. But another video, showing “unpublished material from various perspectives as well as interviews,” was released today (June 6).

In the nearly 9-minute clip we get to see the car race along the track while filmed from multiple angles, including drone and onboard camera footage.

Powered by two electric motors that develop 680 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque, the ID.R lapped the famous German circuit in 6:05.336 minutes, 40.564 seconds faster than the previous record run set by Peter Dumbreck in 2017 in a car called NIO EP9.

Averaging a speed of 206.96 kph (128.59 mph), the car’s performance is the last in a string of successes that is likely to continue.

Last year, at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, while taking advantage of the return to the venue following decades of absence, Volkswagen set the all-time record at 7:57.148 minutes. A few weeks later, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, another record was electric vehicles was broken as the ID.R ran the 1.1-mile British course in 43.86 seconds.

Up next is a climb up the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road in China, where the authorities will allow for the first time a car to go on a record run.

“The ID.R has mastered this challenge with great distinction and has completed the fastest emission-free lap of all time. As further proof of its impressive performance capabilities, Volkswagen’s e-mobility can now proudly call itself Nürburgring-approved,” said in a statement Herbert Diess, Volkswagen chairman of the board.

