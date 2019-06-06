autoevolution
 

2020 Skoda Octavia Rendering Shows Evolution of Czech Design

Sometime between now and the middle of next year, Volkswagen Group is going to hit the European compact car market hard with four debuts, most of which are among the Top 10 heavy hitters in terms of sales.
We are referring to the new Skoda Octavia and Golf 8, of course, though the Audi A3 and SEAT Leon will each bring something new to the table as well. We've recently spied the Czech carmaker's contender with much less camouflage recently, and based on that kind of footage, the Russians at Kolesa have rendered something cool.

While not perfect, these images give us a pretty good idea of where Skoda is going. You can see the narrower headlights, redesigned grille and clamshell hood at the front, while the lower fascia is influenced by the Superb facelift.

Around the rear, the new taillights are no longer square and wrap over the trunk opening. It's hardly groundbreaking stuff, but playing it safe ensures the Octavia will remain a money-maker, fleet car and family hauler.

The renderings aren't perfect, though. The face should sit a little lower and the mirrors are the wrong shape. But that doesn't mean the renderings don't pay attention to detail. For example, the rear shows "Skoda" lettering over the trunk instead of a badge, similar to the Scala and Kamiq.

Speaking of which, the boring engines will be shared with those two, a 1.0-liter with up to 115 HP and a 1.5 with 150 HP. However, there should be new tech as well, starting with a revised 2.0 TDI and including at least one plug-in hybrid with 210 HP, similar to a Golf GTE.

However, a 245 HP plug-in system was confirmed on the next Cupra Leon, rumored for the Octavia RS and shown on the Vision RS. We think it's a shoo-in for the more technologically advanced and Internet-savvy Octavia 4.

Expect a full reveal around the time of the Frankfurt Motor Show, with deliveries in early 2020.
