Death After Nurburgring Pileup Raises Questions on Safety During Weekdays

An incident that required the deployment of a tow truck on the Nürburgring led to a multiple-car pileup on the famous German track. It all happened on Monday, during a public lapping session, and one person died, while five others were seriously injured in the resulting crash. Two other people were also hurt, but they had minor injuries.
The tow truck was deployed on the track after a Porsche 911 GT3 lost coolant while driving at speed on the circuit, and its driver proceeded to pull off the track to prevent a crash. Because the track had coolant, grip became an issue, so drivers had issues maintaining control of their vehicles.
Eventually, a tow truck was dispatched to pick up the Porsche, and that truck was stopped near the Bergwerk corner. The incident we are referring to took place when a Mazda MX-5 hit the stopped recovery vehicle and ignited into flames.
The driver of the NA MX-5, a track regular, lost his life in the incident. The track was closed for the day after the incident, and several reports mentioned the low number of track marshals present on the 'Ring that day, Road and Track reports.
In the wake of this tragic event, Konstantin Zannos, a friend of the MX-5's driver, has decided to prevent these tragedies from happening again and blames the track's administrators for the high level of risk during weekday sessions.
As Konstantin explains on his blog, the Nürburgring Nordschleife does not have a fully functional CCTV system. Moreover, the number of marshals during weekday sessions, when just locals run the ring, is significantly lower than the one found on weekends.
Not having enough marshals on such a long track, along with not being able to fully monitor the 'Ring with camera surveillance, makes the most demanding track in the world even more dangerous. Accidents can happen at any track, and the intervention of a tow truck without any warning (such as yellow flags shown before drivers reach the affected corners) can be a hazard.
Konstantin suggested using yellow lights on the track to prevent further incidents, as well as a modern CCTV system that would cover the entire circuit. Closing the circuit is definitely not the answer here, but making the track safer for all who use it should be the first thing on the administration's agenda if you ask us.
