Frankly, I Think Auto Shanghai Was Cooler Than New York's International Auto Show in 2023

Coincidence or not, the automotive industry's month of April was busier than usual, with two significant events on the roster – the 2023 New York International Auto Show from April 7 to 16 and China's Auto Shanghai 2023 (or Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition) from April 20 to 27.
Three years ago, all major public events fell ill one after another due to the latest global pandemic, and many people were eager to spell out the impending doom for automakers and automotive shows. The hardships were great, indeed, for both. The carmakers not only had to contend with the novel approach of doing remote business while people tried to cope with the health crisis, but they also quickly fell victim to the pesky chip shortage and countless other supplier constraints.
In turn, they doubled down on great new model introductions and also used the global turmoil as the perfect excuse to hike prices – on more than one occasion. They did not necessarily need the adjusted MSRPs – look at all the luxury and ultra-posh brands (Ferrari, Rolls, Lambo, etc.) jumping with joy over the past few months regarding their record-breaking financial results of 2022. You see, the rich are always getting more prosperous, and there are no such things as hard times for them – just new opportunities.
Meanwhile, some of the world's most traditional motor shows will never be the same – especially the ones on the Old Continent, which seems to be the most affected by the latest worldwide troubles. On the other hand, this April's double show roster eagerly reveals that everyone still wants to see and touch the latest automotive releases in person. The only problem is that when automakers had to choose between Auto Shanghai 2023 and the NY Auto Show, they didn't act like before 2020. So, instead of throwing capable teams and mountains of dollars at both, they had to choose. And, frankly, it seems like China won this brawl.
That's too bad for the New York Auto Show, which is hosted by one of the most influential cities in the world. But what they had wasn't enough to claim the top spot this year. Alas, they did not go down without a proper fight. And I am not talking about puny introductions like the mildly rugged 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness that debuted alongside the Outback and Forester models to give Subaru fans even more go-camping options. Or about the boring Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition that only rocked Basecamp concept influences rather than the real deal.
Instead, the catwalk was honored by the initial public debut of the next V12-powered supercar from Lamborghini, aka the plug-in hybrid Revuelto. Packing more power than a Bugatti Veyron had less than two decades ago, the Aventador successor feels like a proper entry into the sports car stratosphere. Speaking of stuff that rhymes with lightning and electricity, the entire EV sector was also well represented by significant arrivals such as the little 2024 Hyundai Kona EV (alongside its ICE counterparts) or the made-in-USA three-row Kia EV9 crossover, plus the star attraction of the show, the series production version of the electric Ram truck – aka the 1500 REV.
Unfortunately, aside from the subtly updated 2024 Jeep Wrangler, that about sums it up for the essential new model's catalog. Oh, let us not forget about one last hero, though. Genesis revealed its intention to fight the Audi Q8, BMW X6, and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe with its GV80 Coupe Concept; for sure, the Germans need to pay attention. Otherwise, there was only a sea of disturbingly boring booths and models that had already premiered a long time ago, such as GM's upcoming Ultium-based EVs or Dodge's Banshee EV endeavor.
Meanwhile, over the big seas and deep oceans, the Auto Shanghai 2023 event has revealed itself as a true powerhouse and the new major global showcase venue for the automotive world's latest models and next-gen EVs. Almost everyone hurried to answer the call, and even some decidedly American brands like Lincoln were quickly mesmerized. The latter was so captivated that now its third-generation 2024 Nautilus mid-size luxury crossover SUV will be imported to the United States from China! Adding insult to injury, the Germans from Mercedes premiered their latest Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV, in Shanghai – although it will be solely produced in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, by MBUSI (Mercedes-Benz US International)!
In a show of force, Lamborghini also taught its all-new Revuelto how to speak Mandarin and had the PHEV V12-powered flagship in China for the local debut just days after featuring it in New York. Volkswagen simultaneously unveiled the ID.7 electric liftback sedan in Europe, the United States, and primarily at Auto Shanghai 2023. And there was something for everyone at the Chinese show, especially if you like battery-powered models, from the 'small' smart #3 crossover coupe that is dialing up the urban mobility vision to 422 hp with help from Brabus to the 2024 MG Cyberster that feels like a Mazda MX-5 Miata on electrons or the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive that is now the company's quickest and most powerful electric vehicle, as it churns out 650 ponies and sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds.
All in all, not a bad outing from the month of April in terms of automotive shows, right? However, Auto Shanghai 2023 stole the proverbial show also in terms of traditional concept dealings, considering the neat Toyota bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace, the Lexus RZ Outdoor, Nissan Arizon, and Pathfinder, or the Honda attack with three new e:N concepts. Hey, even the Hyundai Elantra N premiered there instead of in the United States! So, this April's automotive victory goes to China. Sorry, dear America!
