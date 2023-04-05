2024 Jeep Wrangler Gets New Grille, Winch, and Tech, Becomes More Capable and Quieter

The all-new 2024 Jeep Wrangler ditches the well-known body-colored seven-slot grille in favor of a clarified design. It also adds a couple of nifty features that help the king of the off-road SUV segment to cement its position. There are a lot of other new things introduced, some of which can make prospective buyers very happy. Let’s dive in and see what's new!
First thing first, let’s take a better look at the new grille. It now seems to be a little bit more refined, dare we say – restrained! Some automakers are trying to be more in your face, while Jeep decided to go for a friendlier approach. The circle-shaped daytime-running lights (DRLs) now protrude into the first and the seventh grille slots, a design decision that makes the entire front end feel just a bit more modern and subtle. It may not be a change made to everyone’s taste, but it certainly separates the current generation from the brand-new facelift.
The automaker says that even though the grille is slimmer, the cooling is improved, and the redesign makes way for the Warn winch.
Moreover, Jeep wants to get customers used to the upcoming design of the completely electrified models that are set to arrive starting next year. Since battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) don’t need all these air vents because they must be aerodynamically efficient to boost range, a big iconic grille may not be necessary other than for styling purposes.
A plethora of novelties!
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler now also has the antenna integrated into the windshield, 10 mildly interesting wheel designs, new exterior colors, and just enough roof styles to suit every preference a customer may have. The infotainment upgrade is also welcomed since it brings wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard on the 12.3-inch touchscreen with Uconnect5.
Secondly, customers now get eight Wrangler versions to choose from, while the plug-in hybrid solution which combines a two-liter gas-powered engine with two electric motors and a battery creates some serious competition for the V8-powered Rubicon 392. It now puts out similar torque figures as the SUV boasting the 6.4-liter power unit – 470 lb-ft (637 Nm)!
This may be why Jeep’s saying that the “4xe is the new 4x4,” while not giving up on satisfying everyone’s motoring needs. Depending on what you pick, the brand is equipping the Wrangler with both six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions and offers prospective owners the option to choose one of the following powertrains:
- a turbocharged 2.0-liter in-line four-cylinder engine capable of 270 hp and 296 lb-ft of torque;
- a Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 engine with an output of 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque;
- a turbocharged 2.0-liter in-line four-cylinder engine helped by two electric motors that together have an output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque;
- a 6.4-liter V8 engine capable of 470 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque.
water fording capability of up to 34 inches (86 centimeters), and makes crawling easier thanks to an improved ratio (of up to 100:1). The refreshed Jeep also has a ground clearance of 12.9 in (32.7 cm), while the practical approach and departure angles keep the new model at the top of the off-road enthusiast’s to-buy list.
New goodies
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler’s Trail Rated badge now means customers will get the following:
- Dana solid front and rear axles;
- two-speed transfer case;
- traction control;
- tow hooks (two front, one rear);
- four-wheel disc brakes;
- four skid plates;
- a minimum tire size of 32 inches.
But the Rubicon model is where all the proper fun is because it now comes with a Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle. Instead of having the weight of the vehicle put on the axle, it’s now redirected onto the axle tube. This solution enhances the off-road capability, allows sourcing upsized tires from third parties without extra costs, and increases the maximum towing rating – now it’s sitting at 5,000 lb tops for the Wrangler Rubicon units sporting the non-electrified in-line four and V6 powertrains.
Fourthly, the Rubicons also get a Warn winch right from the factory. Rated for a line pull of 8,000 lb, the winch is enclosed in a front bumper made from steel that sports removable end caps. To ease your nighttime navigation through the desert, the SUV also comes with LED lighting, more auxiliary switches, and a trailering pack.
PHEV and you’ll also receive the full-time transfer case known as the Selec-Trac.
Something for everybody!
If you’re more interested in having a plush experience, the High Altitude model now boasts better glass all around, power seats covered in Nappa leather, and a soft top roof that needs no manual input to open. But the Rubicon X and Rubicon 392 variants won’t disappoint either because they now have a thicker carpet and additional sound-deadening foam in the windshield header, front cowl, and B-pillars for a quieter ride.
Fifthly, Jeep is serious about keeping you safe, so it added first- and second-row side curtain airbags, second-row outboard seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, and made some structural improvements, all included in the standard Wrangler configuration. Besides that, the old and reliable backup camera with grid lines is standard on all models.
You may like having many devices with you while off-roading, so make sure they are USB-C compatible because the updated Wrangler can have up to seven USB-A and USB-C ports for both rows of seats. Of course, 12V outlets and a 115V AC socket that can power some home electronics are there too.
Finally, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler will be available starting this summer, but prices have not been disclosed at the time of writing. Deliveries, however, may begin in September or early October.