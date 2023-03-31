Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Is an Exciting Wrangler Concept We’ve Seen Before, Only Better

It almost never happens for car concepts to get recycled and presented as new versions following their initial introduction. Yet one of the seven Jeep concepts the American carmaker has cooked up for the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari did exactly that, now being shown in its third iteration.
It all started in 2021, when something called the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 1.0 was shown. As per its maker, we were dealing with “a fully capable BEV that was stealthy, quiet, quick and an unmistakable rock-climbing force.“ This thing, Jeep's first electric concept, was capable of delivering 285 hp and 273 lb.-ft. of torque.
Just one year later the Magneto 2.0 was shown, with improved capabilities, including in terms of peak torque and power, which both rose by about three times compared to the machine’s previous version. That would be a total of 850 lb.-ft, backed by 625 horsepower sent to the wheels, more than enough for the SUV to be able to do its thing.
Both Magneto 1.0 and 2.0 were based on the two-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which was enhanced with things like a custom-built axial flux electric motor tied to a six-speed manual transmission. The third iteration of the Magneto, the one we're looking at now, is still the same Wrangler shown before, only with a few more enhancements. They focused mostly on giving the driver of the electrified off-roader more power, but also more control over what the SUV is doing.
What that means is the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 allows you to select between two power settings. The driver can go either for the power levels of the Magneto 1.0, or the ones imagined for the 3.0, which stand at 650 horsepower and 900 lb.-ft. of torque.
Visually, the Magneto remains mostly the same as before, with a paint scheme in white and blue that looks identical with what we’ve seen on previous iterations, only it has been updated to pay “homage to all three evolutions of the concept vehicle.” The two front seats (there are none at the rear) have been re-trimmed in blue leather with red accent stitching.
This year, the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 will be accompanied in the Moab area by six other machines (which we will detail throughout the day) in the 2023 Jeep Easter Safari, which opens tomorrow, April 1, and runs until April 9. This is the 57th year the event dedicated to Jeep nuts takes place.
Just one year later the Magneto 2.0 was shown, with improved capabilities, including in terms of peak torque and power, which both rose by about three times compared to the machine’s previous version. That would be a total of 850 lb.-ft, backed by 625 horsepower sent to the wheels, more than enough for the SUV to be able to do its thing.
Both Magneto 1.0 and 2.0 were based on the two-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which was enhanced with things like a custom-built axial flux electric motor tied to a six-speed manual transmission. The third iteration of the Magneto, the one we're looking at now, is still the same Wrangler shown before, only with a few more enhancements. They focused mostly on giving the driver of the electrified off-roader more power, but also more control over what the SUV is doing.
What that means is the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 allows you to select between two power settings. The driver can go either for the power levels of the Magneto 1.0, or the ones imagined for the 3.0, which stand at 650 horsepower and 900 lb.-ft. of torque.
Visually, the Magneto remains mostly the same as before, with a paint scheme in white and blue that looks identical with what we’ve seen on previous iterations, only it has been updated to pay “homage to all three evolutions of the concept vehicle.” The two front seats (there are none at the rear) have been re-trimmed in blue leather with red accent stitching.
This year, the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 will be accompanied in the Moab area by six other machines (which we will detail throughout the day) in the 2023 Jeep Easter Safari, which opens tomorrow, April 1, and runs until April 9. This is the 57th year the event dedicated to Jeep nuts takes place.