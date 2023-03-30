The 57th Easter Jeep Safari Is Getting Three ICE and Four Electrified Concepts

If anyone needs just one example regarding how fast the Jeep brand turned iconic, one might try to remember that before the Second World War, there were no such things as jeeps, let alone crossovers or SUVs.
Their career was kickstarted by the Allies, who needed a capable four-wheel drive military light utility vehicle to be used both off- and on-road and to be produced in massive numbers based on a standardized design. The solution was the Willys MB and Ford GPW, which totaled almost 650k units and are at least in part responsible for the success of the Allied effort during WWII. Naturally, the little vehicle that could then became a household name as a civilian model immediately after the end of the conflict and was copied all around the world – from Japan (Toyota Land Cruiser) to the UK (Land Rover).
Now the legacy is carried by Stellantis and its best-known Jeep brand. Circling back to the example regarding how fast the marque itself became a legend in its own right, just look back at almost six decades of dedicated off-road love from the trademarked, annual Easter Jeep Safari event. And we are not talking about anything regarding this major gathering in Moab, Utah, since the 57th edition is just around the corner – as it starts April 1st and will be complete on April 9th. Naturally, Jeep is sparing no expenses to make everyone feel a part of the off-road party.
Thus, as per tradition, the company has prepared a series of fresh and unique concepts that will head out to hit the trails in Moab, Utah. There are no less than seven “one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles (that will) take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there’s nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.” All of them feature the latest concept and production of JPP (Jeep Performance Parts) Mopar accessories, have advanced powertrains under the hood, and more than half of them focus on the brand’s “mission of Zero Emission Freedom.”
Speaking of the latter, four of the seven prototypes are electrified, including a redesigned Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0, the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) concept. Alongside came a restomod 1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe concept, a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe prototype, as well as the unique Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure. As for the ICE representatives, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn features the ubiquitous 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, and the Grand Wagoneer Overland rocks the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 mill with 510 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm), while the Jeep Scrambler 392 concept relies on the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm).
As a reminder, the Easter Jeep Safari, which is currently hosted by Moab’s Red Rock 4-Wheelers four-wheel-drive club, was initially started in 1967 by the Moab Chamber of Commerce and featured just one day of thrilling trail rides. Now, though, it is a massive nine-day endeavor that culminates with the “Big Saturday” events set during the Easter weekend.
Now the legacy is carried by Stellantis and its best-known Jeep brand. Circling back to the example regarding how fast the marque itself became a legend in its own right, just look back at almost six decades of dedicated off-road love from the trademarked, annual Easter Jeep Safari event. And we are not talking about anything regarding this major gathering in Moab, Utah, since the 57th edition is just around the corner – as it starts April 1st and will be complete on April 9th. Naturally, Jeep is sparing no expenses to make everyone feel a part of the off-road party.
Thus, as per tradition, the company has prepared a series of fresh and unique concepts that will head out to hit the trails in Moab, Utah. There are no less than seven “one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles (that will) take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there’s nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.” All of them feature the latest concept and production of JPP (Jeep Performance Parts) Mopar accessories, have advanced powertrains under the hood, and more than half of them focus on the brand’s “mission of Zero Emission Freedom.”
Speaking of the latter, four of the seven prototypes are electrified, including a redesigned Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0, the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) concept. Alongside came a restomod 1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe concept, a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe prototype, as well as the unique Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure. As for the ICE representatives, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn features the ubiquitous 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, and the Grand Wagoneer Overland rocks the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 mill with 510 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm), while the Jeep Scrambler 392 concept relies on the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm).
As a reminder, the Easter Jeep Safari, which is currently hosted by Moab’s Red Rock 4-Wheelers four-wheel-drive club, was initially started in 1967 by the Moab Chamber of Commerce and featured just one day of thrilling trail rides. Now, though, it is a massive nine-day endeavor that culminates with the “Big Saturday” events set during the Easter weekend.