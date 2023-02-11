Celebrating 20 Years of Adventure: The Anniversary Special Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and 392

Jeep, the iconic American automaker known for its rugged off-road capabilities and adventurous spirit, revved up the excitement for its fans by proudly showcasing at this year's Chicago Auto Show two very special vehicles: the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392 fitted with a new celebratory specification.
Jeep has been synonymous with adventure and off-road capability for over eight decades. With its roots dating back to 1941 and its production of vehicles for the military during World War II, Jeep established itself as a genuine American icon.
During those harsh times, Jeeps were known for handling challenging terrain and transporting soldiers and supplies in even the most demanding conditions. After the war, the civilian version of the Jeep, known as the CJ, became famous for its go-anywhere capability and has since become a symbol of adventure and freedom.
The original Rubicon model was designed with true enthusiasts in mind. It quickly became one of the most capable and sought-after vehicles for nature adventures, following a successful formula that continues even to this day.
In essence, the Rubicon recipe consists of a comprehensive collection of features that set it apart from other Jeeps, transforming the vehicle into a true off-road powerhouse.
These usually include heavy-duty axles, locking differentials, a low-range transfer case, and disconnecting sway bars, providing improved chassis articulation and off-road capability. Furthermore, each generation of the Rubicon also boasts unique styling, including distinctive wheels and iconic red tow hooks, which set it apart from other Jeeps and give it a rugged and adventurous look.
The newly launched 20th Anniversary editions of the Rubicon 4xe and Rubicon 392 follow up on their predecessors' unmatched capability and the legendary go-anywhere spirit. The Wrangler Rubicon's legacy began 20 years ago when a group of passionate Jeep engineers, nicknamed the "Lunatic Fringe," set out to create the most capable Wrangler yet, even using their own personal credit cards in the process.
Today, the Rubicon represents a quarter of all Wrangler sales, with over 700,000 sold worldwide. At the same time, the electrified Rubicon 4xe is the best-selling and most capable PHEV in Canada and the US.
Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary is more than a special edition package. It represents Jeep's commitment to producing some of the most trail-capable and technologically advanced vehicles in the segment. This electrified Rubicon model is powered by a 375-horsepower 470 lb-ft (640 Nm) plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, which provides 35 km (22 miles) of all-electric range.
From the iconic seven-slot grille to the 20th Anniversary hood decals in an electric blue theme, the Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary package is designed to make a statement. The package includes a 20th Anniversary shifter medallion, a half-inch suspension lift, 33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, 17-by-7.5-inch beadlock fitted wheels, an 83-piece tool kit with a canvas bag, an integrated front off-road camera, and, of course, a pair of heavy-duty steel rock sliders.
Not least, the Gorilla glass windshield, distinctive red-and-black leather seats, and instrument panel bolster alongside the auxiliary switches and the all-weather slush mat are the finishing touches of this adventure-ready silent trailblazer.
powerplant, developing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. It is enough to propel the vehicle from 0-60 mph (94 kph) in just 4.5 seconds and through the quarter mile in a mere 13.0 seconds, making this machine the quickest, fastest, and most potent Wrangler yet.
The special-edition content of the Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary package is extensive. It includes the Xtreme Recon Package, featuring a set of massive 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, 17-by-8-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and a 4.56 rear axle ratio, and many more features designed to enhance the Wrangler's off-road capability. The package also features a new interpretation of the iconic Jeep brand seven-slot grille and 20th Anniversary hood decals in 392 bronze theme, a 20th Anniversary swing gate plaque, and a 20th Anniversary shifter medallion.
The half-inch suspension lift increases the Wrangler's water-fording ability to 34.5 inches (87.6 cm) and its ground clearance to 11.6 inches (29.4 cm). The Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary also benefits from an essential onboard air compressor, a triple hoop grille guard, steel bumpers with a dedicated place for a which in the front, and a similar 83-piece tool kit found in the 4xe.
The similarities between the two models do not end here, as the Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary also gets fitted with heavy-duty steel rock sliders, an integrated front off-road camera, a Gorilla glass windshield, and unique red-and-black leather seats.
off-road credentials, speed, and style.
The 2023 Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions, priced at $10,995 for the 4xe and $12,995 for the 392, are available for order this month, and production is scheduled to begin at the Toledo Assembly Complex this quarter, with vehicles arriving at dealerships in the second quarter of 2023.
The 20th Anniversary packages for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and Rubicon 392 are a pair of outstanding vehicles that offer an excellent blend of performance, capability, and style. The plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Rubicon 4xe delivers impressive hybrid and all-electric performance, while the massive HEMI V8 engine in the Rubicon 392 provides an exhilarating experience. Whether you're an avid off-roader or a city driver, the Rubicon 20th Anniversary packages cater to the needs of modern Jeep enthusiasts worldwide.
During those harsh times, Jeeps were known for handling challenging terrain and transporting soldiers and supplies in even the most demanding conditions. After the war, the civilian version of the Jeep, known as the CJ, became famous for its go-anywhere capability and has since become a symbol of adventure and freedom.
20 Years of Trailblazing
The original Rubicon model was designed with true enthusiasts in mind. It quickly became one of the most capable and sought-after vehicles for nature adventures, following a successful formula that continues even to this day.
In essence, the Rubicon recipe consists of a comprehensive collection of features that set it apart from other Jeeps, transforming the vehicle into a true off-road powerhouse.
These usually include heavy-duty axles, locking differentials, a low-range transfer case, and disconnecting sway bars, providing improved chassis articulation and off-road capability. Furthermore, each generation of the Rubicon also boasts unique styling, including distinctive wheels and iconic red tow hooks, which set it apart from other Jeeps and give it a rugged and adventurous look.
The newly launched 20th Anniversary editions of the Rubicon 4xe and Rubicon 392 follow up on their predecessors' unmatched capability and the legendary go-anywhere spirit. The Wrangler Rubicon's legacy began 20 years ago when a group of passionate Jeep engineers, nicknamed the "Lunatic Fringe," set out to create the most capable Wrangler yet, even using their own personal credit cards in the process.
Today, the Rubicon represents a quarter of all Wrangler sales, with over 700,000 sold worldwide. At the same time, the electrified Rubicon 4xe is the best-selling and most capable PHEV in Canada and the US.
The Best of Both Worlds
Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary is more than a special edition package. It represents Jeep's commitment to producing some of the most trail-capable and technologically advanced vehicles in the segment. This electrified Rubicon model is powered by a 375-horsepower 470 lb-ft (640 Nm) plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, which provides 35 km (22 miles) of all-electric range.
From the iconic seven-slot grille to the 20th Anniversary hood decals in an electric blue theme, the Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary package is designed to make a statement. The package includes a 20th Anniversary shifter medallion, a half-inch suspension lift, 33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, 17-by-7.5-inch beadlock fitted wheels, an 83-piece tool kit with a canvas bag, an integrated front off-road camera, and, of course, a pair of heavy-duty steel rock sliders.
Not least, the Gorilla glass windshield, distinctive red-and-black leather seats, and instrument panel bolster alongside the auxiliary switches and the all-weather slush mat are the finishing touches of this adventure-ready silent trailblazer.
The beast of the Rubicon family
powerplant, developing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. It is enough to propel the vehicle from 0-60 mph (94 kph) in just 4.5 seconds and through the quarter mile in a mere 13.0 seconds, making this machine the quickest, fastest, and most potent Wrangler yet.
The special-edition content of the Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary package is extensive. It includes the Xtreme Recon Package, featuring a set of massive 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, 17-by-8-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and a 4.56 rear axle ratio, and many more features designed to enhance the Wrangler's off-road capability. The package also features a new interpretation of the iconic Jeep brand seven-slot grille and 20th Anniversary hood decals in 392 bronze theme, a 20th Anniversary swing gate plaque, and a 20th Anniversary shifter medallion.
The half-inch suspension lift increases the Wrangler's water-fording ability to 34.5 inches (87.6 cm) and its ground clearance to 11.6 inches (29.4 cm). The Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary also benefits from an essential onboard air compressor, a triple hoop grille guard, steel bumpers with a dedicated place for a which in the front, and a similar 83-piece tool kit found in the 4xe.
The similarities between the two models do not end here, as the Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary also gets fitted with heavy-duty steel rock sliders, an integrated front off-road camera, a Gorilla glass windshield, and unique red-and-black leather seats.
off-road credentials, speed, and style.
The 2023 Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions, priced at $10,995 for the 4xe and $12,995 for the 392, are available for order this month, and production is scheduled to begin at the Toledo Assembly Complex this quarter, with vehicles arriving at dealerships in the second quarter of 2023.
The 20th Anniversary packages for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and Rubicon 392 are a pair of outstanding vehicles that offer an excellent blend of performance, capability, and style. The plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Rubicon 4xe delivers impressive hybrid and all-electric performance, while the massive HEMI V8 engine in the Rubicon 392 provides an exhilarating experience. Whether you're an avid off-roader or a city driver, the Rubicon 20th Anniversary packages cater to the needs of modern Jeep enthusiasts worldwide.