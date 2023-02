Celebrating 20 Years of Adventure: The Anniversary Special Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and 392

20 Years of Trailblazing

PHEV

The Best of Both Worlds

The beast of the Rubicon family

Jeep has been synonymous with adventure and off-road capability for over eight decades. With its roots dating back to 1941 and its production of vehicles for the military during World War II, Jeep established itself as a genuine American icon.During those harsh times, Jeeps were known for handling challenging terrain and transporting soldiers and supplies in even the most demanding conditions. After the war, the civilian version of the Jeep, known as the CJ, became famous for its go-anywhere capability and has since become a symbol of adventure and freedom.One of the shining stars of Jeep's more modern lineup is the Wrangler Rubicon, which first hit the scene in 2003 with the TJ generation. The "Rubicon" nameplate holds a special significance, as it is derived from the famous Rubicon Trail in Sierra Nevada, California, a renowned off-road destination considered one of the most demanding routes in the world.The original Rubicon model was designed with true enthusiasts in mind. It quickly became one of the most capable and sought-after vehicles for nature adventures, following a successful formula that continues even to this day.In essence, the Rubicon recipe consists of a comprehensive collection of features that set it apart from other Jeeps, transforming the vehicle into a true off-road powerhouse.These usually include heavy-duty axles, locking differentials, a low-range transfer case, and disconnecting sway bars, providing improved chassis articulation and off-road capability. Furthermore, each generation of the Rubicon also boasts unique styling, including distinctive wheels and iconic red tow hooks, which set it apart from other Jeeps and give it a rugged and adventurous look.The newly launched 20th Anniversary editions of the Rubicon 4xe and Rubicon 392 follow up on their predecessors' unmatched capability and the legendary go-anywhere spirit. The Wrangler Rubicon's legacy began 20 years ago when a group of passionate Jeep engineers, nicknamed the "Lunatic Fringe," set out to create the most capable Wrangler yet, even using their own personal credit cards in the process.Today, the Rubicon represents a quarter of all Wrangler sales, with over 700,000 sold worldwide. At the same time, the electrified Rubicon 4xe is the best-selling and most capablein Canada and the US.The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary is more than a special edition package. It represents Jeep's commitment to producing some of the most trail-capable and technologically advanced vehicles in the segment. This electrified Rubicon model is powered by a 375-horsepower 470 lb-ft (640 Nm) plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, which provides 35 km (22 miles) of all-electric range.From the iconic seven-slot grille to the 20th Anniversary hood decals in an electric blue theme, the Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary package is designed to make a statement. The package includes a 20th Anniversary shifter medallion, a half-inch suspension lift, 33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, 17-by-7.5-inch beadlock fitted wheels, an 83-piece tool kit with a canvas bag, an integrated front off-road camera, and, of course, a pair of heavy-duty steel rock sliders.Not least, the Gorilla glass windshield, distinctive red-and-black leather seats, and instrument panel bolster alongside the auxiliary switches and the all-weather slush mat are the finishing touches of this adventure-ready silent trailblazer.The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary package embodies ultimate power, speed, and off-road capability. This special edition package takes advantage of the impressive 392 cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 HEMI powerplant , developing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. It is enough to propel the vehicle from 0-60 mph (94 kph) in just 4.5 seconds and through the quarter mile in a mere 13.0 seconds, making this machine the quickest, fastest, and most potent Wrangler yet.The special-edition content of the Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary package is extensive. It includes the Xtreme Recon Package, featuring a set of massive 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, 17-by-8-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and a 4.56 rear axle ratio, and many more features designed to enhance the Wrangler's off-road capability. The package also features a new interpretation of the iconic Jeep brand seven-slot grille and 20th Anniversary hood decals in 392 bronze theme, a 20th Anniversary swing gate plaque, and a 20th Anniversary shifter medallion.The half-inch suspension lift increases the Wrangler's water-fording ability to 34.5 inches (87.6 cm) and its ground clearance to 11.6 inches (29.4 cm). The Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary also benefits from an essential onboard air compressor, a triple hoop grille guard, steel bumpers with a dedicated place for a which in the front, and a similar 83-piece tool kit found in the 4xe.The similarities between the two models do not end here, as the Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary also gets fitted with heavy-duty steel rock sliders, an integrated front off-road camera, a Gorilla glass windshield, and unique red-and-black leather seats.Not least, the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary package can be ordered in nine exterior paint finishes, including Earl, Firecracker Red, Punk'n, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, Silver Zynith, Sting Grey, black, and Bright White, making it perfect for those who demand top-notch off-road credentials , speed, and style.The 2023 Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions, priced at $10,995 for the 4xe and $12,995 for the 392, are available for order this month, and production is scheduled to begin at the Toledo Assembly Complex this quarter, with vehicles arriving at dealerships in the second quarter of 2023.The 20th Anniversary packages for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and Rubicon 392 are a pair of outstanding vehicles that offer an excellent blend of performance, capability, and style. The plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Rubicon 4xe delivers impressive hybrid and all-electric performance, while the massive HEMI V8 engine in the Rubicon 392 provides an exhilarating experience. Whether you're an avid off-roader or a city driver, the Rubicon 20th Anniversary packages cater to the needs of modern Jeep enthusiasts worldwide.