Horacio Pagani Does Not Shy Away From Saying His Family's Tesla Is a Problem

Horacio Pagani spent quite an interesting time in a Zoom chat on March 29. The “Disegño y Ingeniería” (Design and Engineering) group from Santa Fe, Argentina, gets people like Walter de Silva, Frank Stephenson, and several other great automotive characters to talk to students and engineers about the industry. In his chat with them, Pagani was candid about BEVs: he and his family own one Tesla and consider it a problem.

22 photos Photo: Disegno y Ingenieria