Snazzy Mazda6 Vision Wants to Make Sure the U.S. Knows That Sedans Can Be Great, Again

As far as the US automotive market is concerned, the records are simple yet unbelievable – compact crossover SUVs rule on top of the delivery charts after the first half of the year, followed by full-size trucks. And the first passenger car segment (mid-size) is only coming after large and subcompact crossovers, in fifth place.
If we look at the figures, the first passenger car segment is less than half the quota for either compact CUVs or full-size pickup trucks and can only hope to compete with the other two CUV sectors. But there's a big difference between hope and reality, especially when considering that every month or quarter we hear the death knell sounding for yet another passenger car nameplate.
As far as Mazda is concerned, for example (because it fits our digital case here), you can only buy the MX-5 Miata sports car or the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback series. Unfortunately, the aging but trusty Mazda6 mid-size sedan had gone to greener pastures when it was retired from the United States. In other parts of the world, the third generation stoically soldiers on – even celebrating two decades with a 20th Anniversary model in places like Australia.
Born in 2002 and known as the Atenza at home in Japan, the Mazda6 mid-size sedan has remained a staple of the long-running series of four doors previously underpinned by the iconic 626 (Capella) model. However, some folks think that a fourth Mazda6 may never happen after the third generation has run its course (it's already more than a decade old), given that it was retired from significant markets and how passenger cars are turning more and more into endangered species all over the world.
Alas, not everyone will give up on the mid-size Mazda6 sedan because it's such a pillar of the company's existence as the Japanese automaker has produced the Mazda6 and 626 since 1970. And some even take matters into their hands to show America it was wrong to give up hope on it. Or rather, at the tip of the CGI brush as far as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is concerned.
The Halo oto channel on YouTube provides fresh automotive info that is corroborated with their virtual designs; now there is a new CGI take on the next Mazda6 triggered by the rumor from a Japanese automotive magazine claim that a successor is under development – with help from Chinese carmaker Changan Automobile.
According to the rumor, the companies have partnered to develop two new models – one of them being the next Mazda6 and the host even envisions a possible return of the mid-size sedan to America with hybrid or plug-in hybrid oomph. Well, that would be a sight to behold – a small carmaker trying to beat the CUV/SUV/truck current!
As far as Mazda is concerned, for example (because it fits our digital case here), you can only buy the MX-5 Miata sports car or the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback series. Unfortunately, the aging but trusty Mazda6 mid-size sedan had gone to greener pastures when it was retired from the United States. In other parts of the world, the third generation stoically soldiers on – even celebrating two decades with a 20th Anniversary model in places like Australia.
Born in 2002 and known as the Atenza at home in Japan, the Mazda6 mid-size sedan has remained a staple of the long-running series of four doors previously underpinned by the iconic 626 (Capella) model. However, some folks think that a fourth Mazda6 may never happen after the third generation has run its course (it's already more than a decade old), given that it was retired from significant markets and how passenger cars are turning more and more into endangered species all over the world.
Alas, not everyone will give up on the mid-size Mazda6 sedan because it's such a pillar of the company's existence as the Japanese automaker has produced the Mazda6 and 626 since 1970. And some even take matters into their hands to show America it was wrong to give up hope on it. Or rather, at the tip of the CGI brush as far as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is concerned.
The Halo oto channel on YouTube provides fresh automotive info that is corroborated with their virtual designs; now there is a new CGI take on the next Mazda6 triggered by the rumor from a Japanese automotive magazine claim that a successor is under development – with help from Chinese carmaker Changan Automobile.
According to the rumor, the companies have partnered to develop two new models – one of them being the next Mazda6 and the host even envisions a possible return of the mid-size sedan to America with hybrid or plug-in hybrid oomph. Well, that would be a sight to behold – a small carmaker trying to beat the CUV/SUV/truck current!