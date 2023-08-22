Muscular Toyota Prius Shooting Brake Needs GR Logos and the Green Light for Production

Toyota's Prius has certainly withstood the test of time, and for the 2023 model year, there is an entirely new generation out. It looks better than ever, boasts enhanced everything, and is still priced competitively stateside, even though it has become more expensive than its dull-looking predecessor.
The sportiest version of the new-gen Toyota Prius family has yet to be uncovered and will probably launch sometime next year or in 2025. We're talking about the GR Prius, which will expand the brand's GR lineup allowing it to tap into a new niche, which could be a 2025 or a 2026 model by the time it launches in the United States.
Toyota went as far as offering a glimpse of it with the Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition Concept a couple of months ago at the Le Mans 24 Hours race. That's a lengthy name for a car, though the production variant is expected to be simply christened the GR Prius. Overall, it will stay true to the model we all know, save for a few updates. These will likely include fat fenders, bulky side skirts, bigger front and rear bumpers, a new grille, a sporty diffuser, and the usual GR emblems decorating its body.
It will be very familiar in the cabin, too. Here, it should get the same infotainment system and digital instrument cluster as the normal Prius family, and Toyota is said to up the ante with bucket seats up front, a new steering wheel, exclusive trim, and upholstery that could be stitched together with contrasting string, as well as a few other bits and bobs that will separate it from the rest of the Prius lineup and will contribute to its sportier nature.
In excess of 300 hp is rumored from its plug-in hybrid powertrain, as it would make sense for the model to get this assembly because it is superior to the self-charging hybrid. We don't know if it will add another electric motor or if the ICE will be massaged to kick out more. The extra oomph will be backed up by a re-tuned chassis with a stiffer suspension, and it should have uprated brakes and probably wider tracks. Therefore, it will be able to corner better than the non-GR versions of the new-gen Prius.
While the design and other key upgrades are still unknown, digital artists have started imagining all kinds of sporty takes on it. This Shooting Brake digital concept doesn't necessarily have anything to do with the upcoming GR Prius, but it is so hot that it simply deserves a place in our rendering category. It features a wide stance and a beefier look all around, and we certainly wouldn't mind if the GR model ends up with similar traits. But would it be enough to convince you to buy it?
Toyota went as far as offering a glimpse of it with the Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition Concept a couple of months ago at the Le Mans 24 Hours race. That's a lengthy name for a car, though the production variant is expected to be simply christened the GR Prius. Overall, it will stay true to the model we all know, save for a few updates. These will likely include fat fenders, bulky side skirts, bigger front and rear bumpers, a new grille, a sporty diffuser, and the usual GR emblems decorating its body.
It will be very familiar in the cabin, too. Here, it should get the same infotainment system and digital instrument cluster as the normal Prius family, and Toyota is said to up the ante with bucket seats up front, a new steering wheel, exclusive trim, and upholstery that could be stitched together with contrasting string, as well as a few other bits and bobs that will separate it from the rest of the Prius lineup and will contribute to its sportier nature.
In excess of 300 hp is rumored from its plug-in hybrid powertrain, as it would make sense for the model to get this assembly because it is superior to the self-charging hybrid. We don't know if it will add another electric motor or if the ICE will be massaged to kick out more. The extra oomph will be backed up by a re-tuned chassis with a stiffer suspension, and it should have uprated brakes and probably wider tracks. Therefore, it will be able to corner better than the non-GR versions of the new-gen Prius.
While the design and other key upgrades are still unknown, digital artists have started imagining all kinds of sporty takes on it. This Shooting Brake digital concept doesn't necessarily have anything to do with the upcoming GR Prius, but it is so hot that it simply deserves a place in our rendering category. It features a wide stance and a beefier look all around, and we certainly wouldn't mind if the GR model ends up with similar traits. But would it be enough to convince you to buy it?