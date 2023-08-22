The 330 LM Might Be the Most Expensive Ferrari Ever Sold at Auction

5 The 1978 Ferrari 250 GTO Special by Project Heaven Is Restomod Perfection

3 A Short History of the Legendary Ferrari 250 GTO, the World's Priciest Classic

2 Wooden Ferrari 250 GTO Actually Drives, Is Electric but Not Exactly Road-Legal

1 Watch the $30M Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan Crash During Le Mans Classic Race

More on this:

A Brand New Grand Wagoneer Can't Beat This Cummins-Swapped 1986 SJ, Way Cheaper Too

More Coverstories:

A Brand New Grand Wagoneer Can't Beat This Cummins-Swapped 1986 SJ, Way Cheaper Too

What's the Battery Pack Buffer's Role in BEV Ranges? Does It Even Exist?

Heavily Customized Yamaha FZS600 Fazer Pays Tribute to a Two-Stroke GP Racer of Yore

Get Inside Tesla's Giga Shanghai and See Why the 3s and Ys Made There Are So High-Quality