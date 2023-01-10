2023 Toyota Prius Launched in Japan, Costs Way Less Than the U.S. Variant

Toyota has opened the order book for the new generation Prius in Japan. The model is currently offered in the hybrid configuration, with the plug-in hybrid going on sale locally around March, according to the automaker.
Available in one of eight exterior colors, including the new Ash and Mustard, the 2023 Toyota Prius packs both the 1.8- and 2.0-liter powertrains, with a total system output of 196 ps (hp / 144 kW), and improved fuel consumption across the range.
The Toyota Safety Sense bundle of driving assistance gear is standard across the range, and features the rear vehicle proximity notification, a first for a model made by the Japanese company. This system uses the Blind Spot Monitor’s rear millimeter-wave radar to detect if another car is approaching, and alerts the driver via the Multi-Information Display and buzzer. Two more premieres for a Toyota are the Approaching Vehicle Proximity Support, and the Secondary Collision Brake.
In terms of pricing, you are looking at a minimum of 2,750,000 yen (equal to $20,847) for the most affordable version of the 2023 Toyota Prius, the X, packing the 1.8-liter four-pot, with the AWD model kicking off at 2,970,000 yen ($22,515). The G, with two- and all-wheel drive, uses the 2.0-liter unit, and starts at 3,200,000 yen ($24,258) and 3,420,000 yen ($25,926) respectively. The two-wheel drive Z has a recommended retail price of 3,700,000 yen ($28,049), and the all-wheel drive Z can be yours from 3,920,000 yen ($29,716).
The Kinto Unlimited subscription service, which bundles up the tax, insurance, and other costs into a monthly subscription charge, is also available as of today (January 10). “Using new Toyota technologies, Kinto Unlimited will be provided with two additional values in the form of upgrades that ensure evolution of the vehicle's software and hardware and connected services that ensure protection of cars and people using the customer's driving data,” Toyota explains. The only trim level offered through Kinto Unlimited is the Prius U (1.8L engine), priced from 2,990,000 yen ($22,666) with 2WD and 3,210,000 yen ($24,334) with AWD.
In the United States, the 2023 Toyota Prius comes in the LE, LE AWD, XLE, XLE AWD, Limited, and Limited AWD configurations, with MSRPs of $27,450, $28,850, $30,895, $32,295, $34,465, and $35,865 respectively, before the $1,095 destination charge. The equipment level varies depending on the chosen model, and it can include the digital key, 12.3-inch multimedia display, panoramic glass roof, and others. Power across the range is supplied by the 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid, which is rated at up to 196 hp (199 ps / 146 kW), a decent boost over its predecessor’s 121 hp (123 ps / 90 kW). Pricing for the Prius Prime, aka the PHEV, will be announced in due course, but it should be more expensive than the current one, which kicks off at $28,770.
