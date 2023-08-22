Second-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT Rocks Virtual Upgrades, Looks Like a Widebody 911 Killer

If you want to believe in miracles, then you had better avoided Mercedes-AMG's presentation of the all-new, second-generation GT model at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance during Monterey Car Week.
Otherwise, you would easily get let down by how eerily close is the latest iteration to both its predecessor and the Mercedes-AMG SL. Frankly, if I wanted to finish this article faster than any other news piece I have ever written, it would suffice to say about the new Mercedes-AMG GT 2+2 sports car that it's 99% percent the same as a Mercedes-AMG SL, albeit with a fixed roof and subtle design changes to the front and rear!
However, I don't want to do that, even if the new GT is only offered as a coupe, now larger and also heavier than its predecessor and with a ritzier 2+2 layout. It will come with all-wheel drive, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and two 4.0-liter V8 models – GT 55 and 63 flavors, just like its open-top sibling. The ratings, obviously, are identical: 469 hp (476 ps/350 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) plus 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), respectively.
Now, far for me to say that it's basically one and the same model with a different name – although it is. But, of course, there is more to it than meets the eye, as the Mercedes-AMG GT foes are many and arduous – and are spearheaded by the legendary Porsche 911 series. So, how do you make it an even more focused Porsche 911 killer?
According to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, all it takes is a bit of virtual tuning flavor to achieve the desiderate. And, of course, a couple of these pixel masters quickly took matters into their hands – or rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes. Let's start with 2006's Need For Speed world champion Alan Enileev, who is now the co-founder of Vertex (a VFX company), and his good friend Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media.
They both think now is the right CGI time to fuel our second-gen Mercedes-AMG GT dreams with some 'upgrades,' such as fresh new Brabus wheels, an updated radiator grille, a front lip, a beefier rear diffuser, plus a mightier exhaust setup so we can unofficially hear the handcrafted V8 a lot better. There's also a fixed rear wing instead of the hidden one, along with some ritzy color options.
Secondly, Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, usually plays with tuned vehicles - so is anyone surprised by this feisty digital take on the Mercedes-AMG GT. Not at all, indeed, as the CGI expert traditionally fiddles with new model introductions just after their official presentations.
On this occasion, the changes are both meaningful and genuinely impactful. There are just a couple of POVs – the front-three quarters makes the GT feel a little like the Audi TT in the profile while the rear showcase further solidifies the impression that Mercedes-AMG's designers had an eye on their project and another on Porsche's 911.
The usual array of upgrades is also here – modified front lip, new side sills, a glossy black engine cover, massive aftermarket-style wheels, a fixed rear wing, and a new diffuser with an integrated, central dual exhaust setup. But the best of all is the slammed atmosphere plus the widebody attire, right?
However, I don't want to do that, even if the new GT is only offered as a coupe, now larger and also heavier than its predecessor and with a ritzier 2+2 layout. It will come with all-wheel drive, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and two 4.0-liter V8 models – GT 55 and 63 flavors, just like its open-top sibling. The ratings, obviously, are identical: 469 hp (476 ps/350 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) plus 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), respectively.
Now, far for me to say that it's basically one and the same model with a different name – although it is. But, of course, there is more to it than meets the eye, as the Mercedes-AMG GT foes are many and arduous – and are spearheaded by the legendary Porsche 911 series. So, how do you make it an even more focused Porsche 911 killer?
According to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, all it takes is a bit of virtual tuning flavor to achieve the desiderate. And, of course, a couple of these pixel masters quickly took matters into their hands – or rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes. Let's start with 2006's Need For Speed world champion Alan Enileev, who is now the co-founder of Vertex (a VFX company), and his good friend Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media.
They both think now is the right CGI time to fuel our second-gen Mercedes-AMG GT dreams with some 'upgrades,' such as fresh new Brabus wheels, an updated radiator grille, a front lip, a beefier rear diffuser, plus a mightier exhaust setup so we can unofficially hear the handcrafted V8 a lot better. There's also a fixed rear wing instead of the hidden one, along with some ritzy color options.
Secondly, Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, usually plays with tuned vehicles - so is anyone surprised by this feisty digital take on the Mercedes-AMG GT. Not at all, indeed, as the CGI expert traditionally fiddles with new model introductions just after their official presentations.
On this occasion, the changes are both meaningful and genuinely impactful. There are just a couple of POVs – the front-three quarters makes the GT feel a little like the Audi TT in the profile while the rear showcase further solidifies the impression that Mercedes-AMG's designers had an eye on their project and another on Porsche's 911.
The usual array of upgrades is also here – modified front lip, new side sills, a glossy black engine cover, massive aftermarket-style wheels, a fixed rear wing, and a new diffuser with an integrated, central dual exhaust setup. But the best of all is the slammed atmosphere plus the widebody attire, right?