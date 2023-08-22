Redesigned 2024 Cadillac CT5 Jumps to CT5-V Lifestyle Before the Official Unveiling

Cadillac was in a state of grace this month, as it 'occupied' Times Square in New York City with the launch of the 2025 Escalade IQ, its first-ever zero-emissions full-size SUV. But that's not all, according to the rumor mill.
Ignoring almost everything that is happening around it, including the rise of the all-mighty CUV, Cadillac is still taking care of traditional passenger car segments with the CT4 and CT5 sedans in North America and the second-generation CT6 in China. And now there's talk around town that 2024 model year CT5s will arrive at dealerships with refreshed looks and additional tech goodies.
Interestingly, ardent Caddy V-Series fans might remember that General Motors already pushed through with the official update list for the 2024 model year of the CT4-V and CT5-V series. The company specified the CT4-V and Blackwing models with up to 472 hp from the flagship version's 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 and embarked on the V-Series 20th Anniversary commemorative content journey.
Then they did the same spec sheet for the CT5-V and Blackwing, complete with all the goodies – including the 668-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8. However, while the smaller CT4-V was shown from the front, the larger CT5-V Blackwing posed in a rear three-quarter POV – and there were no pictures of the front end or interior, either! That made everyone and their mother wonder about what may be going on with the CT5.
As it turns out, according to the rumor mill, General Motors' luxury subsidiary is preparing for a complete facelift of the series – including in CT5-V Blackwing form. Built around the same Alpha platform used by the soon-defunct Chevy Camaro and CT4, the high-performance mid-size sedan is going to reach dealerships with a few updates to the front fascia plus a potentially major upgrade of the interior with a large, curved display like in the most recent Caddys.
Well, just recently, some leaked images have also given us more hints about what is to be expected of the facelift. Then, the good folks over at the Halo oto channel on YouTube, who provide fresh automotive info that is corroborated with their virtual designs, have treated us to a couple of new takes on the CT5.
According to their sources of information, the refreshed 2024 Cadillac CT5 will arrive with two slightly different front styles – and their resident pixel master quickly showed us their CGI visions. However, do take all this with a pinch of salt, as nothing is official just yet. Besides, the rumors are disorienting – some say the leaked photos pertain to the Chinese version, which might be subtly different from the North American one.
Additionally, Caddy might try to better distinguish the CT5 between its regular versions and the CT5-V and Blackwing models. So, what do you think?
