2025 Audi SQ5 Spied Hiding New Design Cues, Does It Look Softer Than Its Predecessor?

We have not seen a prototype of the next-gen Audi SQ5 testing since April, but the model is back in the limelight in a fresh batch of scoops. And while the latest spy shots may not be that revealing, they still give us a good idea of what to expect.
All we need now is a skilled rendering artist to peel the artificial skin from its body, but all in due course, so let's see what's new, starting with the face that appears to have a shorter and slightly narrower grille. The headlamps have a similar shape, but the signature is all-new. We can also see that the lower air intake in the front bumper is more prominent and that the side vents are on the smaller side.
The greenhouse is very familiar, and the flush-mounted door handles give it a more modern presence. At the rear, it has a sportier diffuser, from what we can tell, that still incorporates the signature quad tailpipes. The bumper is new and features a pair of smaller reflectors. The redesigned tailgate seems still hosts the license plate, and we can partially see the new taillights, supposedly with a slimmer design.
Riding on a set of black alloys backed up by beefy brakes, the new Audi SQ5 will also feature a re-tuned chassis. It will ride a bit closer to the tarmac than the regular Q5 models and should be stiffer. It will share the dashboard panel, infotainment system, and digital dials with the standard Q5s, and the four-ring brand will likely give it a different steering wheel, sportier upholstery, perhaps with contrast stitching, and dedicated emblems.
One of the big unknowns revolves around the powertrain. Some say it still packs a V6, maybe the one from the S4, whereas others believe it will feature a four-pot. One thing is certain, though, it will be punchier than its predecessor. Speaking of which, it enjoys 349 hp (354 ps/260 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque from its turbo'd 3.0-liter V6, deployed to the quattro AWD via an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The current SQ5 takes 4.7 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph) and maxes out at 155 mph (250 kph). The top speed drops to 130 mph or 210 kph when ordered with all-season tires.
In Europe, the SQ5 is offered with a 336 hp (341 ps/251 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque diesel. The 3.0-liter TDI allows it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.1 seconds, and if we were to bet on it, we'd say Audi will drop the low-revving mill from the new SQ5 overseas, but then again, we cannot be certain of it. Guess we'll find out when the sporty crossover debuts, probably in 2024.
