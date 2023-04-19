New Audi SQ5 Spied With Production Lights, Rumored Electrified Power

It's been well over half a year since we last saw the new-gen Audi SQ5 testing, but the sporty premium compact crossover has returned to the spy shot arena, revealing more details.
The prototype that became the focus of the camera lens at the Nurburgring wore different head- and taillights, which are expected to be the final production units, joined by the signature quad exhaust pipes. The grille was much more camouflaged this time to the point where it looked closed-off. But those are the vinyl stickers doing their thing, as the all-new Audi SQ5 will still feature an internal combustion engine that is understood to be partially electrified.
This would explain the yellow sticker on the rear windscreen, and our spies believe it sports a mild-hybrid assembly. Assisting the gasoline engine that we still do not know much about, it would slightly boost the output. It has been reported that the car will pack a turbocharged V6, maybe the same one powering the S4, and it should have up to 370 horsepower to play with. That means roughly 20 horsepower more than the current one, which takes 4.7 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph). Top speed should still be capped at 155 mph or 250 kph.
Another thing that could be very similar to that of the S4 is the interior. Our spies have yet to take a couple of pictures of the cabin, but it features a free-standing infotainment screen on the dashboard, as zooming in on certain images reveals. The display sits next to a new digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel, gear shifter, buttons, and knobs will be new, and to separate the next-gen SQ5 from the regular Q5 versions, the four-ring brand will give it sports seats with extra side bolstering wrapped in exclusive upholstery and the usual amount of metal and perhaps carbon fiber trim. Look for new tech gizmos, too, as well as new and improved driver assistance systems.
Depending on whom you ask, the new Audi SQ5 will premiere either for the 2024 or the 2025 model year. Judging by the thick camouflage worn by the scooped testers, we lean toward the latter. This means that the current one might be tweaked for the 2024 model year. A price bump is expected for the new SQ5. The 2023MY has a $56,500 sticker price excluding destination, dealer fees, and options, and the less practical variant, the SQ5 Sportback, is more expensive at $59,900. The most affordable Audi Q5 that money can buy today starts at $44,200, and for the Q5 Sportback, you will have to fork out at least $51,000. The bigger Q7 kicks off at $59,200, and the SQ7 at $90,200.
