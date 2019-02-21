autoevolution

2019 Audi SQ5 TDI Gets Mild Hybrid V6 Diesel Engine

21 Feb 2019, 13:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
For the past year or so, Audi’s sportier interpretation of the Q5, the SQ5, has only been available with one engine, a gasoline-fueled 3.0-liter unit capable of generating 354 hp. On Wednesday, customers holding back on buying an SQ5 because of the lack of a diesel in the offering got the news they were waiting for.
18 photos
Audi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDIAudi SQ5 TDI
The German carmaker said it will expand the SQ5 range with the introduction of a second variant, the TDI, powered by a V6 engine almost just as nifty as the gasoline one: 347 hp and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque.

With the new powerplant under the hood, the SQ5 TDI has an acceleration time (to highway speeds, as Audi says) of 5.1 seconds, and keeps going until the speedometer reaches an electronically limited speed of 250 kph (155.3 mph).

The engine works in conjunction with a mild-hybrid system comprising a lithium-ion battery with an electrical capacity of 10 Ah, a belt alternator-starter and an electrically powered compressor. Paired to the powerplant is an eight-speed tiptronic transmission.

The fuel consumption rating for the TDI has been measured in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) at 6.6-6.8 liters/100 km ((35.6 – 34.6 US mpg). The mild-hybrid system is capable of shaving  0.7 l/100 km to reach those figures.

It can also be used to keep the car going with the accelerator in its idle position and the engine off for 40 seconds.

Aside from the different engine, the new SQ5 comes with all the features deployed in the current generation. quattro all-wheel-drive system comes as standard, as do the MMI navigation with an 8.3-inch display, 20-inch cast aluminum wheels or LED headlights.

Audi did not say when the diesel-powered SQ will become available for order, nor did it announce the price for it.

Full details on the new Audi SQ5 can be found in the document attached below.
2019 Audi SQ5 TDI Audi SQ5 Audi TDI diesel engine
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 