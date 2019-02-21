2019 Audi SQ5 TDI Gets Mild Hybrid V6 Diesel Engine

For the past year or so, Audi’s sportier interpretation of the Q5, the SQ5, has only been available with one engine, a gasoline-fueled 3.0-liter unit capable of generating 354 hp. On Wednesday, customers holding back on buying an SQ5 because of the lack of a diesel in the offering got the news they were waiting for.

18 photos TDI , powered by a V6 engine almost just as nifty as the gasoline one: 347 hp and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque.



With the new powerplant under the hood, the SQ5 TDI has an acceleration time (to highway speeds, as Audi says) of 5.1 seconds, and keeps going until the speedometer reaches an electronically limited speed of 250 kph (155.3 mph).



The engine works in conjunction with a mild-hybrid system comprising a lithium-ion battery with an electrical capacity of 10 Ah, a belt alternator-starter and an electrically powered compressor. Paired to the powerplant is an eight-speed tiptronic transmission.



The fuel consumption rating for the TDI has been measured in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) at 6.6-6.8 liters/100 km ((35.6 – 34.6 US mpg). The mild-hybrid system is capable of shaving 0.7 l/100 km to reach those figures.



It can also be used to keep the car going with the accelerator in its idle position and the engine off for 40 seconds.



Aside from the different engine, the new



Audi did not say when the diesel-powered SQ will become available for order, nor did it announce the price for it.



Full details on the new Audi SQ5 can be found in the document attached below. The German carmaker said it will expand the SQ5 range with the introduction of a second variant, the, powered by a V6 engine almost just as nifty as the gasoline one: 347 hp and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque.With the new powerplant under the hood, the SQ5 TDI has an acceleration time (to highway speeds, as Audi says) of 5.1 seconds, and keeps going until the speedometer reaches an electronically limited speed of 250 kph (155.3 mph).The engine works in conjunction with a mild-hybrid system comprising a lithium-ion battery with an electrical capacity of 10 Ah, a belt alternator-starter and an electrically powered compressor. Paired to the powerplant is an eight-speed tiptronic transmission.The fuel consumption rating for the TDI has been measured in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) at 6.6-6.8 liters/100 km ((35.6 – 34.6 US mpg). The mild-hybrid system is capable of shaving 0.7 l/100 km to reach those figures.It can also be used to keep the car going with the accelerator in its idle position and the engine off for 40 seconds.Aside from the different engine, the new SQ5 comes with all the features deployed in the current generation. quattro all-wheel-drive system comes as standard, as do the MMI navigation with an 8.3-inch display, 20-inch cast aluminum wheels or LED headlights.Audi did not say when the diesel-powered SQ will become available for order, nor did it announce the price for it.Full details on the new Audi SQ5 can be found in the document attached below.