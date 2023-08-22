59-Year-Old Lincoln Continental Sells for Twice the Price of the Navigator Black Label L

Since its inception in 1917, carmaker Lincoln has been playing the game in the luxury segment. That means the cars it makes are never cheap, because luxury always comes with a steep price. But never was a new Lincoln car priced at a quarter of a million dollars.
At the time of writing the carmaker sells a total of four vehicles, all of them SUVs. The most expensive is the Navigator, which starts at $82,765. The fully loaded, top-of-the-range, Black Label L doesn't go much higher than $122,000.
Yet there are Lincolns, much older than the Navigator, that go for much more money, even double that. That's not only because the family is one of the most iconic the brand has ever made, but also because sometimes these cars come into the spotlight wearing mods that help them grow in value.
In mid-August we brought you news of a 1964 Lincoln Continental going under the hammer in Monterey, California, at the hands of auction house Mecum. Hopes were it would sell for as much as $250,000, not only because of what it represents for the industry, but also because of the custom work it has to offer.
The car as you see it here is the work of a California-based shop called No End Customs. A convertible by birth, the Lincoln keeps most of its original look, but was enhanced elsewhere with more modern touches.
Propped on Raceline Manhattan 20-inch wheels wearing low-profile tires, the Continental is powered by an LS engine 6.0-liters in displacement that is controlled by means of an automatic transmission. A Ford 9-inch rear makes sure the engine's power gets to where it's needed.
The engine is entirely different than what the range originally offered back in the 1960s, which were powerplants over 7 liters in displacement. But that major difference under the hood is not mirrored on the car's body and on the interior, which, with a few exceptions, are pretty much the same as they ever were.
Those exceptions are the tan convertible top, which can be controlled by remote, LED headlights on the nose, a Bluetooth sound system inside, and Dakota Digital gauges in the dashboard.
All in all, an interesting build, but not one that should have shattered auction expectations. Yet it did, as even if it didn't meet the owner's highest expectations, it did go for $236,500.
That's not only double the price of loaded Navigator Black Label L, but also well above what valuation house Hagerty says a car of this kind, in Concours and unmodified condition, is worth on the collectors' market: just $49,300.
We are not told who the new owner of the car is, but probably we'll see it sell again in the future, as profit always drives this industry.
