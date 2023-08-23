C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 Drags McLaren 570S. It's Eerily Close, But Not Close Enough!

Matt from the RearWheelDrive channel is back for more quarter-mile dragstrip action, and he's at Orland Speed World Dragway with some British-style car-loving friends sporting a couple of lightweight McLaren 570S sports cars.
During the recently completed Monterey Car Week, a bullet flew in close proximity to Chevrolet's C8 Corvette and only grazed the Stingray, Z06, and E-Ray fans. That was the latest version of the Ford Mustang, dubbed 'GTD,' which is a pony and muscle car abandoning its traditions and going down the supercar route with 800+ horsepower on tap, a lot of motorsport-derived technology, and a $300k price to match.
However, the leading hook was the possibility that Ford and Multimatic went crazy and turned the world of Mustang enthusiasts upside down with a mid-engine transformation. In the end, that was not the case – and here was a rare case when the automotive rumor mill got duped into thinking something as outrageous could happen. Nope, the Ford Mustang GTD isn't mid-engine, but it's still a league above the C8s presented so far.
When the ZR1 and the alleged Zora arrive with 850 and 1,000 (alleged) ponies on tap, we will have a different conversation about the Mustang GTD, especially when we hear about their prices. Until then, folks are having a blast with what's available from Chevrolet – especially the all-new Z06. For example, Matt from RearWheelDrive has taken some time off the track with his Z06 since he met with Cleetus McFarland and fought his modded, twin-turbo Porsche 911 Turbo S.
During that period, he did what any YouTuber would do – documenting stuff that feels mundane to any sports car owner, like pampering the engine bay, getting paint protection coating, window tint, and stuff like that. He also did one thing designed to attract attention everywhere his Z06 goes – a KPMF Matte Dynamic Lime wrap. Alas, the car is only half finished, so for now, it's a dual-tone black-and-lime freak (and we mean that in a very positive way).
Although he didn't have the car completely wrapped (we could argue that it will look a lot worse than in this dual-tone combo, frankly), Matt decided to spend a day out at the quarter-mile dragstrip with some friends. They chose Orland Speed World Dragway in Bithlo, Florida, as the venue and the friends came out to the track encounter in a couple of McLaren 570S sports cars - one tuned and the other stock.
Of course, Matt was none the wiser and decided to race the regular 570S because even though it's less powerful on paper than his 670-hp Corvette Z06, this British thoroughbred is also much lighter. Besides, we all know that, just like BMW, for example, McLaren grossly underestimates the real oomph of its rides, so take the 570S and its official 562-hp rating with a grain of salt. Otherwise, it would have been impossible to see the outcome of those five races as it turned out. I am not going to spoil the fun of watching them – the only hint is that it was 'close, but not close enough' for one of the participants!
