Tesla Model 3 Drags a Green Hot Rod, Absolute ICE vs. EV Destruction Is Ensured

Currently, Tesla is the exponent of the novel EV lifestyle – with both the good and the bad. And, while we wait for the first Cybertruck deliveries (which could happen around Christmas) and for FSD Beta to start behaving properly, let us remember the company is also an ICE versus EV guru at the local quarter-mile dragstrip facility.
Very few OEM things can stand in the way of a Tesla – especially if the EV in question is of the Plaid variety. However, stuff changes when a regular Tesla Model 3 goes on quarter-mile record against something that was definitely built, not bought. Well, technically, it was still purchased in the first place – then reworked according to the tuner gods' preferences and the owner's dreams.
In fact, the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube, who is a fan of Bandimere Speedway, Mission Raceway Park, and The Strip (Las Vegas Motor Speedway), has prepared an entire collection of built versus bought encounters. They are quite eclectic, with stuff like a green Mini that went like hell (12.94s), an orange Lambo that was almost ashamed by a blue VW Beetle, a shady buggy trying to wobble its way past a tuned Toyota GR Supra, and a lot more.
In fact, Mopar enthusiasts also have a case of wonder – where a light blue widebody Hellcat Challenger got bested by a white GMC truck… running on diesel! Anyway, no worries, the Challengers were on point for a few other races, and they didn't give up any more victories – even against Al Capone's prohibition-era car!
Finally, the main attraction – a white Tesla Model 3 and a green Hot Rod Coupe – came to be at the 6:50 mark at MRP (aka Thunder by the River), located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada. There, EV fans expecting this to be a breeze were left sorely disappointed because the green Hot Rod clearly meant business with its small-diameter cookie cutters and humongous drag radials tucked under the wide fender flares.
Ultimately, it turns out that not all ICE versus EV skirmishes are won by Tesla. Instead, on this occasion, the Model 3 had to admit defeat because the green Hot Rod was feistier than salsa sauce and went for absolute quarter-mile dragstrip destruction with a 11.22s versus 13.63s victory! Well, sometimes, when old-school cars decide to clash with the novel formats of the automotive industry, it's because they know they can handle a brawl.
Oh, by the way, don't go away just yet. After that skirmish, it was time for a cool Dodge Challenger versus Chevrolet Tri-Five battle – and although that wasn't a Hellcat, the Mopar driver had no issue besting the old timer, hence the 12.03 versus 13.87s victory. Still want more? Well, tune in for the video's LOL when a black Beetle raced a very daring old-school pickup truck!
