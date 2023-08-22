What's the Battery Pack Buffer's Role in BEV Ranges? Does It Even Exist?

On August 12, I proposed a deeper discussion about how automakers establish the range of their vehicles. Although that is a much more predictable process in Europe than it is in the US, the truth is that WLTP ranges are also difficult to match in cold weather or other harsh conditions for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). How do battery pack buffers affect that? That's what I tried to discover by asking four automakers about their strategies: Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, and BMW. Sadly, only one company cared to explain that a bit, but it led me to wonder if there even is something that we can call a buffer.

24 photos Photo: Volkswagen