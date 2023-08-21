Fast & Furious Toyota Supra Tribute Drag Races Ferrari SF90 Stradale, It's Not Even Close

The Fast and the Furious came out in 2001. Feeling old yet? Directed by Rob Cohen, the original movie in the billion-dollar franchise racked up $144 million domestically and $207 million worldwide. Not bad for a budget of $38 million, right?
Three hero cars truly stood out in the first movie, beginning with Brian's "danger to manifold" Eclipse. As you're well aware, Brian had its bullet-riddled and fire-consumed Mitsubishi replaced with a heavily-tuned Supra, which kept up with Dom's supercharged Charger in a drag race that ended with Dom clipping a semi's tractor, flipping over.
That Charger and Supra were heavily copied by fans of the Universal Pictures franchise, as well as enthusiasts of the MKIV and that generation of the Charger. The good folks at Hoonigan found a Fast & Furious Toyota Supra clone, and – rather than a muscle car – raced it against a Ferrari.
Why a Ferrari? Well, do you remember the "More than you can afford, pal!" scene in which Brian and Dom race a black-painted F355 Spider? That's probably the reason for this pairing. The four-valve-per-cylinder SF90 Stradale in the video below, however, couldn't be more different from the 40-valve F355 Spider from the movie, though…
The Prancing Horse's first plug-in hybrid combines a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a reverseless dual-clutch transmission and electric all-wheel drive. It features two electric motors at the front, plus one more on the aforementioned tranny.
Rated at 986 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm), the SF90 Stradale is a bit of a porker as well, tipping the scales at circa 3,800 pounds (make that 1,724 kilograms). By comparison, the NOS-infused MKIV Toyota Supra in the featured clip weighs around 3,650 pounds, as in 1,656 kilograms.
Equipped with a sequential transmission, the Supra lays down 850 horsepower at the wheels. Although capable of more than 850, the owner prefers to keep it sensible for obvious reasons. Also equipped with Mickey Thompson drag radials in the rear, the Supra has to prove itself over 1,000 feet from a dig.
Although it launches well, that Fezza is too much for the big-turbo 'Yota. "Annihilated" may be the best word to describe how the drag race went for the rear-drive Supra. Be that as it may, the owner of the all-paw-drive Ferrari accepted a rematch with multiple handicaps. First, ballast in the form of a passenger. The guy in the Ferrari also had to race with minimal hybrid assistance. But more importantly, the MKIV's driver got the hit and three car lengths (!!!) to boot.
Not surprising in the least, the second and final race concluded with a tremendous win for the SF90 Stradale. On the other hand, one cannot deny that Supra offers the greater aural pleasure of these two vehicles. The question is, which one would you prefer to the detriment of the other, and why?
