Monterey Car Week 2023: These 13 Stunning Ferraris Sold for Over $67 Million Total

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut may be the world's most valuable car at $143 million, but Ferraris continue to dominate the classic car market with dozens of examples fetching millions at major auction events.
The 2023 Monterey Car Week saw more than ten Ferraris exceed the $1-million mark at auctions organized by Mecum and Bonhams, with a 412 P Berlinetta fetching a whopping $30 million (including buyer's premium). The race car is now the fourth most expensive Ferrari ever auctioned as of 2023. Here's the entire list.
1. 1967 Ferrari 412 P Berlinetta - $30.25 million
One of only four 412 P Berlinetta race cars built in 1967 for private teams, chassis no. 0854 is the most expensive Ferrari sold since 2016. Raced by iconic drivers such as Richard Attwood, David Piper, and Jo Siffert, the wonderful Berlinetta was restored to 1967 racing specifications in 2005.
Originally delivered to Maranello Concessionaires, this 412 P raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and finished third at Spa Francorchamps. It also scored outright wins at Norisring, Hockenheim, and Sweden in 1968 and 1969.
The $30-million sticker places it among the top 10 most expensive cars sold at auction of all time and makes it the fourth most expensive classic Ferrari. As of this writing, it's topped only by a pair of 1962 250 GTOs and a 1957 335 S.
2. 1951 Ferrari 212 Export Barchetta - $3.9 millionCarrozzeria Touring body.
Delivered new to New York, the Barchetta traveled back to Europe only a few weeks later to tackle the 1951 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Ferrari finished 16th overall and seventh in its class. Its owner then campaigned it at Watkins Glen, Vero Beach, and Bridgehampton. Even though the engine is a replacement V12 from 1955, the car almost hit $4 million.
3. 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy - $3.41 million
Yet another Ferrari in pristine condition, this 275 GTB is one of only 80 of its kind. Designed by Scaglietti, this long-nosed GTB hides an aluminum shell under the yellow paint. The 3.3-liter Colombo V12 engine under the hood is factory original, while the rear fender flares are unique to this model and reportedly added for wide tire testing.
Initially sold in Italy, it was imported to the US in 1969 and has been pampered ever since. It was fully restored in the 1980s and won first place at the 1991 FCA National Concours in Washington, DC.
4. 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 S.E.F.A.C. - $3.4 million
The second 275 GTB that broke the $3-million barrier is a 1967 version finished in Nero black. Also powered by a 3.3-liter four-cam V12, it spent its early years in the hillclimb racing circuit and featured in the Ferrari 1968-69-70 Yearbook.
Its second owner was a member of the first Ferrari Club of America Board of Directors. Still sporting its original V12 powerplant, the coupe was restored in 1990 and displayed at various high-profile car shows ever since. While I'm not a fan of black Ferraris, I must admit the saddle brown interior looks extremely fetching.
5. 1958 Ferrari 250 GT "Tour de France" Alloy - $2.7 million
This red-painted alloy-bodied Ferrari may look like a highway cruiser, but it can brag about a rich racing past that includes 13 starts, one overall win, and six class victories in 1958 alone. It's one of just 84 "Tour de France" cars made and rides on all-original underpinnings, except for the V12 engine. Ferrari Classiche provided the latter as a period-correct mill.
Damaged in a road accident in 1961, the Ferrari changed various owners until it made it on US soil. And despite its retirement from racing in 1959, the 250 GT was campaigned by a previous owner in the Tour de France and the Mille Miglia in the 1990s.
6. 1990 Ferari F40 - $2.53 million
The F40 may be only 33 years old as of 2023, but it's already a highly coveted classic. Especially if it's a low-mileage example like the one you see here. Showing only 3,417 miles on the odometer, this F40 is also one of only 213 units produced for the United States.
The Scaglietti-designed supercar is highly original, Ferrari Classiche certified, and still rocks the factory Schedoni luggage. While not exactly a bargain, this F40 is not the most expensive example ever sold. This title goes to an even lower mileage car that changed hands for almost $4 million in 2022.
7. 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Aerodinamico - $2.1 million
This sexy Superamerica is rare for several reasons. For starters, it's one of only 22 cars sporting the long-wheelbase Series II body built by Pininfarina from 1962 to 1964. Second, it's also a super rare example with open headlamps.
It's been part of a private collection since 1999, and it got a frame-off restoration at various shops in Connecticut. Blue on the outside, the Superamerica rocks a saddle brown interior with beige carpets and headliner for a relatively rare color combo. The 4.0-liter V12 engine mates to a four-speed manual gearbox.
8. 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari Prototype PS1 - $1.9 million
Not only the most modern Ferrari on this list, this LaFerrari is also a one-of-one gem. That's because it's one of a handful of prototypes that preceded the production model. Internally known as F150 Prototipe Preserie PS1, this LaFerrari is a third-phase prototype and is visually identical to the regular LaFerrari.
The 6.3-liter V12 hybrid drivetrain is also pretty much identical to the production LaFerrari, as is the carbon-fiber chassis and tub. Finished in matte black and red, the PS1 shows only 10,186 km on the clock. And that's not surprising, given that the supercar is not road legal. Needless to say, it's a ton of cash for something you can't drive on public roads.
9. 1965 Ferrari 500 Superfast - $1.84 million
This one is definitely the prettiest Ferrari from this list in my book. Not only the 500 Superfast Series II body is incredibly sleek and sexy, but this "prancing horse" is also finished in silver. Yup, bring out the tar and the feathers because I'm one of those guys who can't stand red Ferraris. I do love the red interior of this one, though.
One of only 36 500 Superfast built by Pininfarina, this coupe is also one of only 12 Series II cars. Talk about rare, huh? Still powered by the original 5.0-liter Colombo V12 engine, it's a relatively low-mileage example with only 34,779 miles on the odometer. It's been restored from the ground up and has won a few awards since then.
10. 1968 Ferrari 330 GTS - $1.76 million
While I never liked the coupe version of the 330, I think the GTS variant is one of the prettiest convertibles wearing a "Ferrari" badge. And this one is particularly appealing in Pino Verde Metallic paired with a two-tone, black and tan interior. It's one of only 95 made and highly original.
Powered by a 4.0-liter Colombo V12, it shows only 27,501 miles on the clock, and it was delivered new to Montreal, Canada. It's a very late 330 GTS version and comes with rare factory air conditioning. The fact that the leather upholstery and the carpet are still original is amazing, to say the least.
11. 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS - $1.65 million
We're staying into convertible territory with this one, but we're shifting to a 275 GTS with a very classic combo of white over black. Restored to factory specifications in 2022, it's the sixth of 200 examples produced over two years. The color combo is also very rare, albeit not highly desirable.
Power comes from an original 3.3-liter Colombo V12 engine that sends oomph and torque to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. While not particularly spectacular, this 275 GTS is proof that collectors will pay seven-figure sums for any restored Ferrari made in the 1960s.
12. 1963 Ferrari 250 GT/L Lusso - $1.65 million
This one's also a bit of a hot rod, as the engine was rebuilt to GTO specifications with a special competition camshaft and Borgo pistons. The gearbox was also rebuilt with new synchros. It's one of only 350 GT/L cars made from 1962 to 1964 and probably the only one with a sleeper status.
13. 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe - $1.19 million
Restored to Concours-winning specifications in the 2010s, the 250 GT is Ferrari Classiche certified and believed to be one of the finest Ellena-designed cars in existence. It draws juice from a beautiful, triple-carbureted 3.0-liter V12 paired with a four-speed manual transmission.