Wowzers: Bespoke Ferrari 812 Competizione Breaks Cover Looking Sketchy, but in a Good Way

We’ve seen our fair share of sensational-looking Ferraris, but when it comes to their flagship spec gran tourers, few would come close to this one-of-a-kind 812 Competizione, unveiled recently at an exclusive event at Casa Ferrari during Monterey Car Week.
This so-called ‘Tailor Made’ concept is based on one of just 999 units of the 812 Competizione, one of the Prancing Horse’s most exclusive series – aimed at collectors and enthusiasts alike. As for what inspired this car’s creation, well, that would be a blank sheet, much like the one used at the Ferrari Styling Center whenever designers start working on new models.
The end-result also happens to look very Comic book friendly, which should please all you Marvel and DC fans out there.
As for what will happen to this car, which by the way was commissioned by Ferrari North America; its next stop is the Ferrari Gala in New York City on October 17, where it will be auctioned off with all proceeds being donated to charity.
Now that we’ve got the boring stuff out of the way, let’s look at this bespoke 812 Competizione more closely.
The first thing that stands out is the matte Giallo Tristrato paint, mirroring one of the now iconic yellow cards on which Ferrari designers jot down their ideas. The lines themselves were traced in matte Nero DS Sketch and can be found on the hood (including on that carbon fiber blade), the louvers, roof, mirrors, on the vortex generators, spoilers, doors, both fascias – heck, the entire car looks sketchy, but not in a bad way.
Inside, you’ll find new-generation Alcantara throughout the cockpit, composed of 65% recycled polyester. This type of upholstery made its debut in the Purosangue SUV. There are also plenty of design sketches on the seats, to match the dual-tone black and yellow vibe of the cabin, which also happens to feature black trilobal Superfabric, used for the carpet and rear wall.
I'm addressing the car’s future owner directly here: I know that Ferraris are meant to be driven, but this exterior should not be subjected to any forces of nature. Any damaged body panels would be impossible to replace. On second thought, if you can afford to buy a bespoke 812 Competizione, you can probably afford to pay any artist to faithfully replicate all the sketches found on this car, should any sections of the vehicle need replacing.
Oh, and as a reminder for anyone who may have forgotten what lies beneath the 812 Competizione’s rear louvers – it's a 6.5-liter V12 engine, producing 819 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Epic stuff.
The end-result also happens to look very Comic book friendly, which should please all you Marvel and DC fans out there.
As for what will happen to this car, which by the way was commissioned by Ferrari North America; its next stop is the Ferrari Gala in New York City on October 17, where it will be auctioned off with all proceeds being donated to charity.
Now that we’ve got the boring stuff out of the way, let’s look at this bespoke 812 Competizione more closely.
The first thing that stands out is the matte Giallo Tristrato paint, mirroring one of the now iconic yellow cards on which Ferrari designers jot down their ideas. The lines themselves were traced in matte Nero DS Sketch and can be found on the hood (including on that carbon fiber blade), the louvers, roof, mirrors, on the vortex generators, spoilers, doors, both fascias – heck, the entire car looks sketchy, but not in a bad way.
Inside, you’ll find new-generation Alcantara throughout the cockpit, composed of 65% recycled polyester. This type of upholstery made its debut in the Purosangue SUV. There are also plenty of design sketches on the seats, to match the dual-tone black and yellow vibe of the cabin, which also happens to feature black trilobal Superfabric, used for the carpet and rear wall.
All things considered, this car is simply put, spectacular. It would almost be a sin to drive it as your “daily”, as opposed to placing it on a pedestal somewhere for all your friends to admire.
I'm addressing the car’s future owner directly here: I know that Ferraris are meant to be driven, but this exterior should not be subjected to any forces of nature. Any damaged body panels would be impossible to replace. On second thought, if you can afford to buy a bespoke 812 Competizione, you can probably afford to pay any artist to faithfully replicate all the sketches found on this car, should any sections of the vehicle need replacing.
Oh, and as a reminder for anyone who may have forgotten what lies beneath the 812 Competizione’s rear louvers – it's a 6.5-liter V12 engine, producing 819 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Epic stuff.