Carlos Sainz's First-Ever Ferrari Is an 818 HP Matte Gray 812 Competizione

Carlos Sainz Jr. has officially taken delivery of the first car he ever bought and it’s a Ferrari 812 Competizione. Which will come to replace his Volkswagen Golf.
In the first episode of the year of his vlog "Don't Blink" shared on his YouTube channel, the Ferrari driver unveils his first-ever supercar from the Maranello brand and jokes he won't just be a Ferrari driver anymore, but also a Ferrari customer.
In late 2021, Carlos Sainz Jr. took us on a trip to the Ferrari factory. And he arrived there in his previous car, which wasn't something flashy as you might expect, but a regular one - a Volkswagen Golf. Back then, he revealed that he received the Golf when he was 18 years old from his parents, and he has been driving it all over.
As to the new one, Sainz admitted that, despite being in Formula 1 for nine years, he had never decided to get a new car and this one is the first one he has ever bought. Of course, since he drives for Ferrari, he has gotten the chance to drive around the company's cars, with a particular liking for the Roma model. But now, he gets to drive his own.
Sainz was very involved in its design. He customized it in the Tailor-Made room, which is the place where the customers who order a Ferrari go to check out all the possible colors, options, designs, wheels, and anything else you might imagine.
The Formula 1 driver revealed that he went for an 812 Competizione, because of its V12 engine, but also because "it has a very different look than the average Ferrari."
Sainz has just unveiled the supercar on YouTube, but he took delivery of it right around Christmas. The over four-minute video also gives us a glimpse of the moment he saw it for the first time, covered with a red Ferrari tarp. And his first reaction was that "it looks awesome, can't believe this is mine."
The sports car comes with a matte grey exterior and red accents, with one of his catchphrases, “Smooth Operator” on the treadplate, and also his race number, 55, embroidered in red on the side of the custom mat, which Sainz addressed as “small details.”
As mentioned, the 812 Competizione draws its power from a naturally aspirated V12 engine with a 6,496-cc displacement for that "unmistakable sound." The power unit delivers 818 horsepower (830 ps) and 510 pound-feet (692 Nm) of torque at 7,000 rpm and can be revved up all the way to 9,500 revs per minute.
With figures like these, the 812 Competizione reaches 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 2.85 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph). Which is just perfect for someone who officially drives for Ferrari, like Carlos Sainz Jr.
