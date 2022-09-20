Carlos Sainz Defends Scuderia’s Strategists, Says Ferrari Still Quicker Than Mercedes

Carlos Sainz recently came out in support of his Formula 1 team, Scuderia Ferrari, claiming that too much is being made of their mistakes this season. He also believes that no other team in F1 faces the same level of scrutiny.
Could he be right? Maybe. At least in the sense that some mistakes might get overblown, while some of the positive things they do get ignored. However, scrutiny should be an issue for any team that starts off the season looking dominant, before losing ground to their main rivals in ridiculous fashion.
“I think it’s very difficult to generalize about where we should have been more brave or more cautious. I think you would need to pick one by one and analyze them independently,” said the Spaniard.
“And there have been a lot of times during the year where we've done the right calls and no one has come to us to say, ‘Oh, you did the right call’ or congratulate us for that.”
He then went on: “I feel like when I was in McLaren, or in Toro Rosso or in Renault, when there was a big mistake on strategy no one would come and point it out and criticize you and put you down to earth like as much as they do in Ferrari. And this is a fact that I think everyone can agree with.”
“While in Ferrari, everything seems bigger,” he added. “The victory is bigger; the mistake is bigger.”
Not to disagree too much with him, but maybe that’s because Ferrari IS a bigger team than Toro Rosso or Renault, with a considerably richer history and a much larger fan base. It’s like a Dallas Cowboys player complaining about how much scrutiny his team faces compared to what it was when he used to play for the Jaguars or the Lions – no offense to any of those franchises.
Meanwhile, when discussing rivals such as Mercedes, Sainz had more interesting things to say.
“I’m always surprised how in qualifying they can be maybe one second off sometimes and suddenly come race day your engineer comes on the radio, and they tell you the lap times of Lewis and George and it's like sometimes they are even quicker so... we know they're going to be there, but I think we can still beat them fair and square.”
