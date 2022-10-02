Sergio Perez Wins the Singapore GP, He's Just Two Points Behind Charles Leclerc

One of the most challenging races of the 2022 Formula 1 season is now over. 20 drivers lined up for a shot at the Singapore Grand Prix podium today, but they didn't all make it across the finish line. While some fans called it an anticlimactic event, it was certainly breathtaking on several occasions. After the starting postprocedure was postponed, the race was also cut short by a few laps to comply with the two-hour limit.