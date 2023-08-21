Tuned BMW M5 Drags Modded RS 6 and Reworked E 63 S, This Combo Is Pretty Bonkers

On the occasion of this new drag and roll race video, Mat Watson and the carwow channel on YouTube have a fairly standard setup for us - the triumvirate of executive German models - but with a couple of twists between them.
Normally, there isn't an automotive enthusiast's soul in the world who hasn't heard good or bad things about the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class triad. Of course, those are too bland for social media these days, and no standard review will do them justice. Enter Mat and his friends – Yanni and Sam – who think that only a series of drag and roll races will bring out the excellent Internet spice. Of course, they have done this before, so they upgraded to their high-performance models, the current M5, RS 6 Avant, and the AMG E 63 S (also a station wagon).
However, they have also done that before, so now they're doing it slightly differently and got their hands on a BMW M5 Competition, Audi RS 6 Avant, and a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S – and they're all tuned. First, the Bavarian executive sedan, the only one with four doors here, has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 rocking no less than 750 hp and 1,000 Nm. It's also the 'lightest' of the bunch at 1,865 kg – though not by much.
The first family-oriented vehicle of the trio is the glossy black Audi RS 6 Avant, which is as menacing as it gets and also packs a punch at 750 hp and 1,000 Nm, only that it weighs a little more at around 2,100 kilos. Last but not least, a satin blue Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon is packing the mightiest punch with another 4.0-liter V8 (just like Audi) tuned to 810 hp and 1,000 Nm. It also tips the scales at 1,995 kg.
So, from a dig, the first time they raced, Mat jumped the start because his brakes couldn't hold the cavalcade of ponies. Thus, they redid that and consistently came up with the same results – his M5 won, while the RS 6 and E 63 S valiantly fought for second place. They even placed a wager for the last drag race, and because his Audi lost, Yanni had to endure the banter of using Mat's very forward driving position.
A few jokes later, they also did some roll races where the M5 worked its way through the ranks a little harder than before. However, in the end, it came home victorious – it even won the brake test! With that being said, is anyone stoked about what's coming next? For now, Audi is keeping its RS 6 Avant as it is, while Mercedes-AMG and BMW M will rock the executive sedan and wagon worlds with electrified models. However, the latter is keeping the V8, unlike Mercedes…
